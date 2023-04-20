WH Smith to open more than 120 new travel stores as sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WH Smith to open more than 120 new travel stores as sales surge

By Press Association
WH Smith has revealed plans to open more than 120 new shops after resurgent travel demand helped sales rocket over the past six months.

The retailer also saw profits more than double as it continues to shift its focus further towards airport and railway station shops instead of its traditional high street spots.

Boss Carl Cowling hailed “strong” current trading and told shareholders performance was “ahead of expectations for the full year”.

WH Smith said group revenues increased by 41% to £859 million for the six months to February 28, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, it also said pre-tax profits rose to £45 million from £18 million in the previous half-year.

WH Smith benefited from a strong rebound in passenger numbers after the easing of pandemic travel restrictions.

The group’s UK travel business saw sales jump by two-thirds to £314 million against the same period a year ago, making it the firm’s largest division.

Meanwhile, it saw high street sales edge 1% lower to £266 million.

Bosses of the group, which has been a mainstay on UK high streets, said its growing travel arm is set to represent over 70% of all revenues by the end of the year, as well as 85% of its profits.

The focus on travel is set to increase further, with the company confirming more than 120 new travel shops are earmarked to open, with 50 set to take open in the current half-year.

The pipeline of new shops will include significant investment to grow WH Smith’s North American business.

Mr Cowling, chief executive of the group, said: “We have seen a strong performance in the first half of the year, further strengthening our confidence in the prospects of our global travel business.

“Looking ahead, we are very well positioned to capitalise on the substantial growth drivers across our markets and we expect to make further good progress in the years ahead.

“Current trading is strong and we are ahead of expectations for the full year.”

The update comes a month after the retailer said it was hit by a cyber attack, with hackers accessing some workers’ data.

WH Smith said names, addresses, national insurance numbers and dates of birth of current and former UK staff may have been among the data breached but its websites and customer accounts were unaffected.

