Proposals to give leaseholders more rights set out by City regulator

New rights and protections for leaseholders have been proposed by the City regulator, to improve the transparency of the multi-occupancy leasehold buildings insurance market.

Under the proposals, rule changes would explicitly require insurance firms to act in leaseholders’ best interests, and bar firms from recommending a policy based on commission or remuneration levels.

Insurers and brokers would also need to provide more information about insurance policies to leaseholders, including detail of any commission paid.

The regulator wants to bring about changes so that the interests of leaseholders are properly considered when firms design their products and leaseholders have sufficient information to challenge any poor practices and unfair costs passed onto them.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote to insurers and brokers in January 2022, making it clear that firms should take leaseholders into consideration when designing and distributing products.

The regulator said it has seen significant shortcomings by some brokers in applying fair value rules to their remuneration practices.

The FCA said it expects brokers to immediately stop paying commissions to third parties, including property managing agents and freeholders, where they do not have appropriate justification and evidence for doing so in line with its rules on fair value.

In September 2022, a report by the FCA on multi-occupancy buildings insurance found that leasehold buildings insurance premiums had risen significantly since the Grenfell tragedy, particularly for those in high and mid-rise buildings.

The FCA said many issues highlighted by the Grenfell tragedy are outside its remit, for example, because they are driven by building construction issues, or involve firms that it does not regulate.

The FCA is now consulting on the policy proposals set out in its previous report.

Consultation documents said: “We found that the distribution of insurance for multi-occupancy buildings is complex due to the nature of property ownership in the UK.

“The freehold property owner is typically the policyholder, and insurers and brokers consider them to be their ‘customer’.

“In most cases, leaseholders simply have the insurance bill passed to them and have no role in policy selection or purchase. We found a lack of demand-side pressure to reduce prices or improve product features for the benefit of leaseholders.”

The consultation paper said: “Brokers arranging multi-occupancy buildings insurance primarily work on a commission-based remuneration model.

“The level of commission is high, with typical commissions of 30%-49%, and some up to 62%.”

It added: “This sharing of remuneration may not ultimately be consistent with the interests of the leaseholder; especially as this remuneration is included within the full amount of the premium paid by leaseholders through service charges.”

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “We want to give leaseholders more rights and the information they need to exercise them. Importantly, under our proposals those selling multi-occupancy insurance will have to act in leaseholders’ best interests.

“Our review revealed large commissions paid by some brokers to freeholders and third parties, like managing agents, with little evidence of any value added to justify these payments.

“We are taking action against these practices and we won’t hesitate to take further action if brokers don’t comply with our rules.”

The FCA is seeking comments by June 9 2023. It plans to publish a policy statement in the third quarter of 2023, with its response to the consultation feedback and final rules.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “These findings are completely unacceptable and lay bare the shocking practice of brokers fleecing innocent leaseholders.

“Whilst the measures outlined by the FCA are a welcome first step, these don’t go far enough to protect leaseholders. We will be urging them to take immediate enforcement action on the unreasonable practices highlighted in this report.

“We are determined to better protect and empower leaseholders and have already announced we will ban property managing agents, landlords and freeholders from receiving commissions on building insurance.”

The Department said the law is clear that service charges for leaseholders must be reasonable, and where costs relate to work or services, this must be of a reasonable standard.