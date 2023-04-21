Prospect of US investment influx in NI is real, special envoy insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prospect of US investment influx in NI is real, special envoy insists

By Press Association
US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Congressman Joe Kennedy III during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen’s University Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)
US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Congressman Joe Kennedy III during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen's University Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The prospect of an influx of US investment in Northern Ireland is “real” and several investors are preparing to press the button on deals, a White House special envoy has said.

Joe Kennedy, who is special envoy for Northern Ireland, said a number of senior executives he has spoken to understand that the region now represents a “unique investment opportunity”.

Post-Brexit trading arrangements give Northern Ireland access to sell unfettered within the UK internal market and into the European single market.

“I think there are some companies that are ready to make that investment today – I think there are some companies that are finalising some of these plans,” Mr Kennedy told the PA news agency.

The dual market access was a key provision of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure a free-flowing Irish land border post Brexit. It did that by creating new regulatory and customs checks on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland. That proved deeply unpopular with unionists and the DUP collapsed powersharing at Stormont in protest.

Joe Kennedy III interview
US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Congressman Joe Kennedy III during the international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, at Queen’s University Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The recent Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK while still maintaining the dual market access for Northern Ireland-based companies to sell freely into Britain and the EU.

The DUP has insisted the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland and the party is maintaining its blockade of Stormont until it receives further legal assurances from the UK Government.

Mr Kennedy, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to drive economic growth in Northern Ireland, said the lack of a devolved administration was a factor in the investment moves being mulled by US companies.

He said a return to powersharing would help to remove that question mark.

“It is a factor, without question,” he said.

“I mean, look, any business leader, particularly for those that are looking to expand to a new place, is going to want to see clarity around a political structure, around regulatory framework and around a process by which the rules are set, and those rules can be altered or moved.

“That’s a pretty basic fundamental question that they want to have some clarity around. That being said, there’s other companies that are already here that have made a significant investment already in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Kennedy highlighted that more than 200 US companies already have footprints in Northern Ireland.

He said the lack of ministerial executive at Stormont was not a “binary” factor, and it would not necessarily put off all would-be investors, but he said a return to Stormont would make Northern Ireland a more attractive option.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Congressman Joe Kennedy III speaking during the international conference at Queen’s University Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

“When you’re talking about investments, the number might sound small – 30, 40, 50 or 70 jobs – but understand that that’s an investment of millions of dollars by a company, some of those are already in process that I know,” he said.

“There are others that are larger investments to the tune of potentially millions, tens of millions or higher.

“Before an executive makes that decision, they’re going to want to see certain things and have real confidence that the framework upon which they made that investment thesis isn’t about to change and so that might take a little bit longer. The sooner those political questions get answered, they can start to kind of polish off those business plans and say this is really what that looks like.”

Mr Kennedy said some of those larger companies would likely wait to see how the Windsor Framework operated in practice, particularly the Stormont Brake mechanism that gives a minority of MLAs the ability to formally request the UK Government to veto the application of specific new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

“My interactions with a number of those business leaders, they’re aware of the opportunity in Northern Ireland, they’re well-informed folks, they follow geopolitics, they understand the impact that a Windsor Framework might have,” he said.

“They understand, again, largely from some competitors and some of their own footprints, of the access to talent that is here. Having a clarity around those political questions can only help and it will be a benefit for them to also understand this is what a Windsor Framework looks like when it’s actually in action, this is what a Stormont Brake looks like, when it can be executed and how it’s executed, and who executes it and how it’s done, how often it’s going to be done.

“All of that experience will just lead to answering some questions that I think will be really helpful to some of these businesses as they look at this place and say: ‘Hey, this is great, we just need to see a little bit more.’”

The former congressman said he had detected an “excitement” among the executives he had spoken to about the potential benefits of an investment in Northern Ireland.

“There have obviously been some larger question marks around a political process and the larger scale political uncertainty that has gone back for several years,” he said.

“With those questions now, hopefully, finally clarifying, I think there is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland.”

Most Commented