Head of former CBI member says organisation has ‘probably run its course’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Head of former CBI member says organisation has ‘probably run its course’

By Press Association
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The head of a former member of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said the business organisation has “probably run its course” after a second rape allegation was made.

Adnams Brewery chief executive Andy Wood said continued membership of the CBI was “untenable and unsustainable” after dozens of companies and trade bodies withdrew on Friday.

The CBI board said it would “suspend all policy and membership activity” and will put forward proposals for a “refocused” industry body at a meeting in June.

It came after a second unnamed employee of the organisation alleged in a Guardian article on Friday that she had been raped by a colleague.

  • NatWest
  • John Lewis Partnership
  • Vodafone
  • BMW
  • Aviva
  • Virgin Media O2

Mr Wood told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There’s a human story here and we greatly regret the experience that these young and vulnerable people have had with these alleged events that went on, it sounds truly horrific.

“I think business has said, and Adnams has said, enough is enough, and a tsunami of resignations, suspensions and terminations yesterday I think is evidence of that.

“We’re are an organisation that takes its culture and its values really seriously, and it’s just totally untenable and unsustainable to remain members.”

He added: “I think there are lessons to all leaders to (ask): ‘when people aren’t looking, how does your organisation behave? We have to all take note of what’s happening here’.”

Mr Wood credited the CBI with being “right at the heart” of the furlough scheme which saved millions of jobs during the pandemic, but added that as an organisation “conceived in the 1960s” it has “probably run its course”.

NatWest, the John Lewis Partnership, Vodafone, BMW, Aviva, and Virgin Media O2 were among the companies that said they were terminating their membership of the business group.

Other major employers – including Tesco, Meta, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Lloyds Banking Group, Unilever, and Shell – announced they were suspending all activity with the lobbying group.

Earlier this month, the Government said it would pause all engagement with the CBI after initial reports of misconduct at the group.

Baroness Patience Wheatcroft, a former non-executive director of Barclays, told Times Radio: “It’s very hard to see that it has a positive future, I’m afraid.

“This organisation has presided over the most extraordinary culture by the sound of it.

“It’s very hard to imagine an organisation where not one but two allegations of rape are now being investigated, and I think it makes it nigh-on impossible for the CBI to do the job that it’s there to do.”

She added: “I think it’s time for a total rethink, not just by the CBI of what it does but a rethink of how business is represented and lobbies government.

“The CBI is having to accept itself that it was clearly deeply flawed and now it’s looking for a new sense of direction… they probably need to disband.”

In the Guardian report, a woman claimed the alleged rape took place while she was unconscious following a night out while working at a CBI office abroad.

She said she had no recollection of the alleged attack itself but had described in detail the physical signs that led her to believe she had been raped, and was later presented in the office with an explicit photograph.

It is the second rape claim made by a woman at the organisation.

Previously, a member of staff alleged that she was attacked by a manager on a summer boat party in 2019.

Details of the new rape allegation have been passed to police.

City of London Police were already investigating the previous allegation, alongside a series of other misconduct claims from about a dozen workers.

Separately, former CBI director-general Tony Danker was sacked last week after being accused of making unwanted contact with a woman who works for the organisation.

On Wednesday, he said his reputation had been “totally destroyed” by the allegation and claimed he had been made a “fall guy” for a wider crisis.

Mr Danker told the BBC his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims, including the rapes which allegedly happened before he joined the CBI.

After initial allegations, the business group also suspended three other employees and hired law firm Fox Williams to carry out an internal investigation.

In a statement on Friday, the CBI board said: “We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose.

“As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in June.

“At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation.

“This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Vagina Monologues at rep theatre Picture shows; The Vagina Monologues cast. Dundee Rep. Supplied by Alastair More Date; 06/04/2023
Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues
Bryce Dallas Howard and Gina Carano on the set of The Mandalorian on Disney+
TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out
Alaotran gentle lemurs will move into Fife Zoo. Image: Bristol Zoo
New animal enclosures planned as major expansion of Fife Zoo begins
Exam time is a stressful time for teenagers AND their parents!
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…
Fife snake Hiss, who was found in a neighbour's bed. Image: Alan Richardson
Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park - 7 unusual animal stories…
Flock to House of Dun celebrates local birdlife, such as the pink-footed geese found at Montrose Basin. Picture by Steve Gardner.
Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children's take on local birdlife, heritage…
Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager

Editor's Picks

Most Commented