20% of people ‘less confident than six months ago about paying rent or mortgage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

20% of people ‘less confident than six months ago about paying rent or mortgage’

By Press Association
Around one in five people feel less confident than they did six months ago about being able to pay their rent or mortgage, according to a YouGov survey, released as HSBC UK and Shelter have announced a new partnership (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Around one in five people feel less confident than they did six months ago about being able to pay their rent or mortgage, according to a YouGov survey, released as HSBC UK and Shelter have announced a new partnership (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Renters, single people and the “squeezed middle” generation are particularly likely to have lost confidence in recent months in their ability to cover their housing costs, a survey suggests.

The research was released as HSBC UK and housing charity Shelter announced a new partnership to support the financial health of people and communities during the cost-of-living crisis and “help break the vicious circle of homelessness”.

One in five (20%) people feel less confident than they did six months ago about being able to pay their rent or mortgage on time for the rest of the year, according to a YouGov survey of more than 2,100 adults across the UK, commissioned to mark the new agreement between HSBC UK and Shelter.

The “squeezed middle” age group aged 35 to 54, who often have childcare responsibilities and may also be caring for elderly parents, were found to be the most likely to have lost confidence, with 28% feeling this way.

Single people who had never been married were also particularly likely to have lost confidence in their ability to pay for the roof over their head, with 25% saying this was the case, compared with 15% of people who were married or in a civil partnership.

Renters were also found to be particularly worried about making ends meet, with nearly two-thirds (65%) saying they often worry about how they are going to cover all costs, compared with 38% of homeowners.

Those living in rental accommodation were also more likely to have taken on additional debt than owners with a mortgage due to cost-of-living increases, at 31% versus 21%.

More than a third (36%) of renters feel the cost-of-living crisis is negatively affecting their mental health, as do around one in six (16%) of those who own their home.

The partnership will help boost Shelter’s emergency helpline and webchat support. On average, more than 1,000 calls a day are made to Shelter’s emergency helpline.

According to the charity, eight in 10 callers to its emergency helpline are already homeless or at imminent risk of it. Through the partnership, Shelter will work with people with lived experience to develop digital guidance and tools to build people’s financial resilience.

The partnership will also help train volunteers in financial services to deliver financial resilience advice, HSBC UK said.

Shelter will train more than 1,250 volunteers to deliver resilience training and signpost people to housing advice. This will help build financial resilience in local communities, reaching people in food banks and debt advice centres, for example.

Meanwhile, local pilot projects, initially in Birmingham and Blackburn, Lancashire, will target intervention in communities, reaching more than 3,000 people who are at higher risk of homelessness.

Shelter’s charity partners Shelter Cymru and Housing Rights will ensure people and communities in Wales and Northern Ireland are also supported through the partnership.

The partnership will build on the work of HSBC UK’s “no fixed address” service, which has helped more than 4,600 people without a fixed home address to open a bank account and rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness.

Ian Stuart, chief executive, HSBC UK said: “Our no fixed address service has been an important tool in breaking the vicious circle of homelessness, helping people access the financial services they need.

“But we know that if we’re to make an even bigger impact people need access to support before they get into severe issues with paying their rent or mortgage.

“Early intervention is critical; the faster we can be alerted to an issue the more can be done to help.

“Among our own customers we’ve seen this approach work, with 20% uplift in customers bringing their accounts back up to date in key areas such as mortgages when we work with them early enough.

“I’m really proud to launch this key partnership between HSBC UK and Shelter. Together, we will help more people access guidance and meaningful support – building greater resilience for some of the UK’s most vulnerable people, and better financial health for the UK.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter said: “Access to a safe and secure home means everything. It’s as vital as education or healthcare.

“But right now, a lack of genuinely affordable social homes, rapidly rising rents and ballooning bills is leaving hundreds of thousands of people at risk of homelessness.

“Every day our frontline services hear from people who are really struggling and don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent or put food on their table.”

She added: “Our ambition is to do more to stop people from becoming homeless in the first place. That’s why we’re thrilled to be deepening our partnership with HSBC UK so that we can reach more people at risk of losing their homes, and work with communities before they reach crisis point.”

Here are the proportions of people who feel less confident about paying their rent or mortgage on time for the rest of the year than they did six months ago, according to the YouGov survey:

– North East, 22%

– North West, 21%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 21%

– East Midlands, 20%

– West Midlands, 14%

– East of England, 24%

– London, 26%

– South East, 20%

– South West, 16%

– Wales, 23%

– Scotland, 16%

– Northern Ireland, 23%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Teenager missing from Arbroath Picture shows; Finn Riach . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Arbroath teenager
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented