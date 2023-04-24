UK firms issue more profit warnings amid ‘recession-like’ climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK firms issue more profit warnings amid ‘recession-like’ climate

By Press Association
The number of profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies has grown this year as businesses battle against ‘recession-like’ conditions, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
The number of profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies has grown this year as businesses battle against 'recession-like' conditions, new figures show (John Walton/PA)

The number of profit warnings issued by UK-listed companies has grown this year as businesses battle against “recession-like” conditions, new figures show.

Firms listed on UK stock markets issued 75 alerts over profits between January and March – meaning they told investors to expect lower full-year earnings than initially thought.

It marked the highest first-quarter total since the early pandemic in 2020, when 305 were issued, according to the report by consultants EY-Parthenon.

Of the 31 companies that have issued three warnings since the start of 2022, around nine have since delisted from their stock exchange or are in the process of being sold, typically having become insolvent.

This was greater than the average market drop-out rate, EY-Parthenon said.

Moreover, more than a third of the profit warnings cited delayed, reviewed or cancelled contracts, up from a fifth in the same period last year.

It suggests economic uncertainty has had a bigger impact on firms’ ability to spend and invest for the future, as they faced a reduction in demand and consumer spending.

Jo Robinson, a partner at EY-Parthenon, said: “Economic forecasts may have seen some improvement in recent months; however, the extraordinary strength of headwinds over the last two years has left some businesses facing recession-like conditions.

“This economic uncertainty risks prolonging recovery, even as forecasts improve.

“Many companies may struggle to build momentum as they contend with increased working capital demands and finance costs.”

Ms Robinson added that the coming year will be “crucial” because insolvencies normally peak nine to 12 months after a spike in profit warnings.

Nevertheless, the report flagged signs of improvement for the retail sector, with profit warnings from UK-listed retailers falling to the lowest quarterly total since 2020.

Just five firms in the sector sounded the alarm over their profits in the first quarter.

UK retailers job cuts
Stationery retailer Paperchase fell into administration earlier this year, leading to a sale of its brand to the UK’s biggest supermarket, Tesco (David Davies/PA)

It came as large retailers like Next and Sainsbury’s shared better-than-expected sales and earnings figures after Christmas, despite pressure on shoppers from the rising cost of living and inflation hitting costs.

However, the high street remains “delicate”, with nearly a third of retailers having issued two or more profit warnings since the start of 2022, well above the all-sector total.

And of the companies in the consumer sector which issued three profit warnings, known as the “danger” area, 30% have gone into administration or been put up for sale, the report found.

Stationery retailer Paperchase fell into administration earlier this year, leading to a sale of its brand to the UK’s biggest supermarket, Tesco.

Meanwhile, Next snapped up the brand, websites and intellectual property of furniture retailer Made.com after it collapsed into insolvency, as well as buying rival fashion chain Joules in a rescue deal.

