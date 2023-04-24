Government confirms legal action against RCN over May strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government confirms legal action against RCN over May strike

By Press Association
RCN chief executive Pat Cullen on the picket line outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Government has confirmed it is launching legal action against the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) over a planned strike in a long-running dispute about pay.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was “regretfully” applying to the High Court to declare industrial action planned for May 2 unlawful.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has argued the last day of the 48-hour walkout – starting on April 30 – breaches the six-month period in which the union can stage strikes.

Mr Barclay said: “Following a request from NHS Employers I am regretfully applying to the High Court to declare the Royal College of Nursing’s planned strike action on 2 May unlawful.

“Despite attempts by my officials to resolve the situation over the weekend, I have been left with no choice but to proceed with legal action.

“I firmly support the right to take industrial action within the law – but the Government cannot stand by and let a plainly unlawful strike action go ahead nor ignore the request of NHS Employers.

“We must also protect nurses by ensuring they are not asked to take part in an unlawful strike.”

In an email to RCN members working for the NHS in England, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen vowed to “stand up” to Government “bullies” in court.

But she confirmed that members would not be asked to strike on May 2 if the court rules in the Government’s favour.

Ms Cullen said: “Tonight, the threat sadly became a reality. We told the Government that this is wrong and indefensible. The only way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them – including in court.

“Before the end of the week, the court will decide whether to support this government’s use of draconian anti-trade union legislation.

“If the Government succeeds in silencing members like you and convinces the court to stop part of our strike, then we’ll have no choice but to cut it short.

“Our strike action has always been safe and legal. We would never ask our members to do anything unsafe or against your professional code.

“It’s so wrong for the Government to use taxpayers’ money to drag our profession through the courts.

“We’re determined to show that the nursing profession is strong and determined and defend our members’ right to strike.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented