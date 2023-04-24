Rising proportion of investment scam victims are aged 25 to 34, says Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rising proportion of investment scam victims are aged 25 to 34, says Nationwide

By Press Association
People aged 65-plus accounted for 25% of the total number of investment scams reported in 2022, although this was down from 35% in 2021, Nationwide Building Society said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People aged 65-plus accounted for 25% of the total number of investment scams reported in 2022, although this was down from 35% in 2021, Nationwide Building Society said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around one in 12 (8%) people would be willing to immediately agree to an investment “opportunity” if it promised to double their money in a year, a survey indicates.

The Censuswide research was commissioned by Nationwide Building Society, which is warning people not to be reeled in by scammers promising returns that are too good to be true.

The average loss to an investment scam is just under £5,000, according to Nationwide’s data.

Overall, just over six in 10 (61%) people said they would agree to an investment promising to double their money in a year, with some of this group saying they would carry out research online or wait for paperwork to arrive before making the investment.

Criminals can produce brochures or websites which may appear very professional and they can also clone the websites of legitimate firms to give the impression of being from a trusted brand.

Nationwide is urging any members who are concerned or doubtful about an investment opportunity to use its scam checker service, which is available in branch or by calling a freephone number (0800 030 4057).

If a Nationwide member uses this service and the payment goes ahead and the member is subsequently scammed, unless Nationwide told the member not to proceed, they will be fully reimbursed.

Just under a quarter (24%) of the 3,000 people surveyed said they would be willing to take more risks to make money.

According to Nationwide’s internal data, in 2022, investment scams accounted for 36% of all scam cases, with an average claim of £4,919.

People aged 65-plus accounted for a quarter (25%) of the total number of investment scams reported in 2022, although this was down from 35% in 2021, the society said.

Reports of investment scams among 25 to 34-year-olds accounted for 16% of investment scam cases reported to Nationwide in 2022, rising from 12% in 2021.

Kent, London and Essex were among the areas where people reporting scams to Nationwide were particularly likely to live, according to the society’s data.

Due to the longer-term nature of investing, it can be weeks and sometimes months or even years before people realise they have fallen victim to a scam, with criminals commonly paying false dividends to make their victims believe their investment is growing, Nationwide said.

Jim Winters, director of economic crime at Nationwide Building Society, said: “The lure of big returns can be very tempting, but if people aren’t careful, they can lose life-changing amounts to an investment scam.

“At a time when many are experiencing financial pressures, we are seeing an increase in these types of crime – both in terms of volume and the amount lost.

“These types of scams can often be quite sophisticated, as the fraudsters may have created websites and paperwork to help convince people the investment is genuine.

“To make their investment stand out, the returns are often higher than on real investments, so if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

“This is why we are urging members who might have the merest hint of reservations about the validity of an investment opportunity to get in touch with us on our dedicated scam checker service.”

