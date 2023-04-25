British American Tobacco to pay out £512m to US authorities over North Korea By Press Association April 25 2023, 5.55pm Share British American Tobacco to pay out £512m to US authorities over North Korea Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/business-environment/business/4336648/british-american-tobacco-to-pay-out-512m-to-us-authorities-over-north-korea/ Copy Link British American Tobacco (BAT) will pay 635 million dollars (£512 million) to US authorities after a subsidiary entered a guilty plea over historic sanctions violations linked to North Korea (Jason Alden/Newscast/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]