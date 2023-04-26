M&S boss says ‘London on life support’ amid investment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

M&S boss says ‘London on life support’ amid investment plan

By Press Association
File photo dated 07/11/21 of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street (Charlotte Ball/PA)
File photo dated 07/11/21 of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street (Charlotte Ball/PA)

The boss of Marks & Spencer has warned London is “on life support” as the high street retailer committed to £12.5 million of investment and to create over 200 new jobs in the city.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of the historic retailer, criticised the Government’s decision to scrap tax-free shopping and the “proliferation of tacky candy stores” on Oxford Street as he said London has fallen behind other major cities.

In a letter in the Evening Standard, he said: “The high street which is meant to be the jewel in London’s crown today is a national embarrassment, with a proliferation of tacky candy stores, antisocial behaviour and footfall remaining in the doldrums, 11% down on pre-pandemic levels.

“And the scrapping of tax-free shopping for international visitors only holds London back further.

“Meanwhile other cities are beginning to thrive again.

“It pains me to see our great city like this.

“For too long now it has been on life support.”

People on Oxford Street in London (James Manning/PA)
People on Oxford Street in London (James Manning/PA)

The retailer said it will invest £12.5 million this year and create jobs through a news M&S store in Croydon and an M&S foodhall in Earlsfield.

M&S said the latest plans come after injecting over £10 million into its stores in the capital last year.

It comes as M&S also continues in efforts to secure a redevelopment of its Marble Arch store on the corner of London’s Oxford Street.

The retailer has proposed the demolish the current art deco building and create a new store, which will also house offices, a cafe and a gym.

Its plans have faced fierce opposition and the retailer is now awaiting the final decision from the Government’s Levelling Up Secretary.

