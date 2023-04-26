Trial text message scheme for routine queries is being expanded, HMRC announces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial text message scheme for routine queries is being expanded, HMRC announces

By Press Association
A trial text message scheme for taxpayer queries is being expanded, HM Revenue and Customs has announced (picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)

A trial text message scheme for taxpayer queries is being expanded, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced.

Callers to HMRC helplines with certain queries have already been receiving SMS messages with links to digital services since January – to save them waiting on hold.

This provides them with a quicker service while freeing-up HMRC’s advisers to help people with more complex queries, the revenue body said.

From May 4, the service will be expanded to include other routine queries which could be answered online, and customers calling about these will be given the option to either receive a link to the online service or remain on the phone.

These queries include those relating to proof of entitlement documents for child benefit, voluntary national insurance contributions and checking national insurance records, applying, amending or cancelling marriage allowance, checking for receipt of a voluntary national insurance payment and when to expect a reply from HMRC.

In March, HMRC announced that a deadline for some people to voluntarily plug gaps in their national insurance record in order to boost their state pension entitlement had been extended to the end of July.

The extension was made after customer phonelines were busy with people trying to make top-ups.

Richard West, director of personal tax operations at HMRC, said: “We are continuing to transform and improve our digital services so customers can get answers to many of their queries quicker and easier than they would by calling or writing to us.

“The new SMS service has already helped point people to where they can get the quickest answer – and I’m delighted we can save more people from waiting on hold.”

Under the initiative, people who call HMRC from a mobile with certain routine questions receive an SMS message instead of being put through to an adviser.

The SMS will be triggered automatically, based on the customer’s reason for calling, and will include a direct link to relevant online information.

In most cases, customers will receive the text while they are still on the phone, HMRC said.

The service launched as a trial on January 19. In the first two months, text messages were sent to 180,000 customers.

