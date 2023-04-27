Barclays profit surges ahead of expectations on interest rate boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclays profit surges ahead of expectations on interest rate boost

By Press Association
Banking giant Barclays has reported a record-high profit for the first three months of the year as higher interest rates bolstered its income in the UK (Tim Goode/ PA)
Banking giant Barclays has reported a record-high profit for the first three months of the year as higher interest rates bolstered its income in the UK.

The international bank said it made a pre-tax profit of £2.6 billion in the first quarter of the year, jumping well ahead of analysts’ expectations of a £2.2 billion profit, and 16% higher than this time last year.

It marks the highest quarterly profit since 2011 when accounting standards changed, Barclays said.

Barclays’ UK business saw its net interest income, the difference between what a bank earns from loans and pays for savings, surge by a fifth compared to the same quarter last year, to £1.6 billion.

This was driven up by higher interest rates across both personal and business banking, Barclays said.

Income for the group’s consumer, cards and payments division shot up by 47%, thanks to growth in card balances in the US.

Furthermore, its corporate and investment bank recorded the second highest quarterly income on record, at nearly £4 billion.

But the bank noted that investment activity remained subdued and it saw investment banking fees drop by 7% over the period.

CS Venkatakrishnan, Barclays group chief executive, said: “This is a strong first quarter with group income up 11% to £7.2 billion and profit before tax up 16% to £2.6 billion, generating a group return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 15% and earnings per share (EPS) of 11.3p.

“All three businesses have performed well with high quality income growth and double-digit returns.

“The momentum across the group allows us to maintain a robust capital position, deliver attractive returns to shareholders and support our customers and clients through an uncertain economic environment.”

The bank’s boss, known within the group as Venkat, also touched on the failures earlier this month of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse which sparked fears other banks could be in a precarious financial position.

“The Credit Suisse situation was developing over a long time and, most importantly in my opinion, they had many, many quarters of losses and they were not a profitable bank,” he said.

Barclays cash machines
Barclays said income for the group’s consumer, cards and payments division shot up by 47% (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That was the fundamental issue. It was not a liquidity issue for them as it is for certain banks in the US.

“From the numbers we have produced over the last number of quarters, you can see we are extremely profitable through good times and bad.”

Looking ahead, Venkat said the macro economic outlook around the world is slightly better than it was six months ago but it “doesn’t mean we out of the woods”.

“We have seen volatility in elements of the banking sector – they have been very specific to the institutions involved, but it does cast a bit of a shadow over the rest of the sector,” he said.

“That has calmed down a lot but it has not completely disappeared so it drives a little caution in our outlook.”

The remarks marked the first occasion Venkat has led the bank’s financial results since he announced he was receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, in November.

The executive did not step down from his role during that time, continuing to be “actively engaged” in managing the bank.

He announced he had completed the treatment last month and was in remission.

