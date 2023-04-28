Nearly half of Pearson shareholders vote against new bumper pay policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Nearly half of Pearson shareholders vote against new bumper pay policy

By Press Association
Mr Bird was formerly the chairman of Walt Disney International (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Mr Bird was formerly the chairman of Walt Disney International (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pearson shareholders came close to rejecting a pay policy on Friday which could make the publisher’s chief executive nearly as well paid as the boss of oil giant BP.

Nearly half (46.37%) of shareholder votes were cast against the new policy, which the board says brings Pearson in line with what US companies pay their top leaders.

Under the new plan Andy Bird, who earned 8.5 million dollars in 2022 (£6.8 million), could earn more than 11 million dollars (£8.8 million) in future years.

Mr Bird’s 2022 remuneration was already worth 181 times more than the average Pearson employee.

The chief executive of BP – worth £94 billion compared with Pearson’s £6 billion – was handed a £10 million pay package after last year’s record results and can earn a maximum of £12 million.

Shareholder advisory groups had advised against Pearson’s new pay deal ahead of the annual meeting on Friday.

ISS called it “excessive”  while Glass Lewis said it was concerned by the company’s choice to benchmark against US rivals, which “has resulted in total pay opportunity for the chief executive which significantly exceeds that of UK-listed companies of a similar size,” Bloomberg reported.

In its assessment of Mr Bird’s pay for this year, which only around 13% of shareholders voted against, the board acknowledged the pay “is towards the top end of market practice from a UK perspective” but said it “is still well below that of CEOs at similarly sized US companies”.

Pearson gets much of its revenue from the US, and Mr Bird was previously the chairman of Walt Disney International.

Separately, Pearson said that pushes by workers to learn new skills had helped the company beat its financial expectations in the first months of the financial year.

Mr Bird said that Pearson’s enterprise-facing business, which upskills or reskills workers, had seen double-digit growth in the period.

Overall, the company said that sales had risen by 6% over the period, excluding the impacts of a strategic review and a business unit that Pearson is selling.

Without these items stripped out, sales grew only by 2%, Pearson said.

“Pearson has had a strong start to the year with results ahead of our expectations,” Mr Bird said in a Friday morning update to shareholders.

“We delivered double-digit sales growth in our enterprise-facing businesses, reflecting our strategy to address the upskilling and reskilling opportunity around the world.

“With our new talent investment platform on track to be launched later this year, this progress reinforces our belief that partnerships with enterprises will be a strong driver of future growth.”

Feeling that it had cash to spend, the publisher said that it would buy £300 million of its own shares back from investors in the second half of the year.

Sales of the company’s English Language Learning services rose by two-thirds during the quarter, when compared with the same period a year ago, Pearson said.

It was unsurprising, as the business depends on people wanting and being able to travel to attract customers. A year ago the pandemic was still weighing on global mobility, while most of those restrictions have now been lifted.

The unit also gained market share in India and catered to a temporary increase in Australian skilled visas.

Mr Bird said: “With our new talent investment platform on track to be launched later this year, this progress reinforces our belief that partnerships with enterprises will be a strong driver of future growth.

“Our continuing outperformance and the proven resilience of our business underpins our confidence of delivering on our financial expectations for the full year and over the medium term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Mr Bird was formerly the chairman of Walt Disney International (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented