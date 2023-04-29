First ever council trial of four-day week hailed a success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First ever council trial of four-day week hailed a success

By Press Association
The trial saw performance improve overall, with significant improvement in some areas, it was found (Alamy/PA)

The first ever council trial of a four-day-week has been hailed as a success, with average employee performance improving.

South Cambridgeshire District Council trialled a four-day week for desk-based staff for three months, beginning in January of this year.

Staff could take either Monday or Friday off, and their pay was not affected.

According to the Bennett Institute for Public Policy based at the University of Cambridge, which analysed the results, performance improved overall – with significant improvement in some areas.

As a result, an extension of the trial for a further year has been recommended to the council’s leadership, as well as a three-month trial for staff in the facilities management team and shared waste services.

The further trials will go to a vote at the next full council meeting on May 15.

Nina Jorden, research associate at the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, said that “not a single KPI fell to a concerning level” during the trial.

“Performing four different types of rigorous data analysis, nine out of 16 performance measurements showed a significant improvement during the four-day week trial compared to the same period last year, and this is despite some targets being raised internally,” she said.

“Overall, we saw an improvement on average across performance measurements during the four-day week. It is important to emphasise that not a single KPI fell to a concerning level during the trial.”

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said the trial “paves the way” for other councils to follow South Cambridgeshire’s lead.

“South Cambridgeshire’s historic trial has been an undeniable success and it paves the way for other councils across the country to follow their lead,” he said.

“All workers in this country deserve a four-day week and so it’s only fair that public sector workers benefit too.

“The evidence shows that a four-day week with no loss of pay improves productivity and is a win-win for both workers and employers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
2
2
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
3
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
4
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3
5
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
6
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
7
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
8
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
9
Dundee man tagged for injuring officer in violent pub struggle
10
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf told Dundee charity event he 'absolutely' attended meeting on day of same…
Max Kucheriavyi at Hampden: Scottish Cup semi-final heartache for Falkirk but St Johnstone loan…
17 best images as Dundee United delight young fans at Tannadice open training session
Busy level crossing on Dundee to Perth line closed for safety reasons
Man, 48, arrested in connection with two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy
How Scotland's only 'luxury floating hotel' once served the country's lighthouse keepers
BOOKS: JJA Harwood on finding inspiration in Scottish folklore and the Highlands.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Black Ops, Clive Myrie in Italy and an insight…
TELLYBOX: Guilt is so good, it's a marvel
Angus artist Doug Cocker's sculptures were 'too scary' for RBS offices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented