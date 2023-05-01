Food inflation strikes another record high but clothing price rises ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Food inflation strikes another record high but clothing price rises ease

By Press Association
Food prices soared 15.7% in April – the highest on record (PA)
Food prices soared 15.7% in April – the highest on record (PA)

Shop price inflation eased back slightly from record highs last month despite another surge in food prices.

Food prices soared 15.7%, the highest on record, in April to continue pressure on consumer finances, according to the latest BRC-NielsenIQ shop price index.

However, spring discounting at fashion and furniture stores meant wider retail inflation slowed for the month.

The fresh figures reported shop price inflation of 8.8% in April against the same month a year earlier, easing slightly from 8.9% in March.

Shopper with basket
Food prices soared 15.7% in April – the highest on record (PA)

It came as non-food stores recorded inflation of 5.5% for the month, slipping from 5.9% in March as shops reduced prices in a bid to attract customers.

This fall offset the jump in food inflation to 15.7% from 15% in March.

Fresh food prices increased by a record 17.8% year-on-year for the month, while the price of ambient products, such as tinned goods and other store-cupboard items, increased 12.9%.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “Overall shop price inflation eased slightly in April due to heavy spring discounting in clothing, footwear, and furniture.

“However, food prices remained elevated given ongoing cost pressures throughout the supply chain.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

“The knock-on effect from increased production and packaging costs meant that ready meals became more expensive and coffee prices were also up due to the high cost of coffee beans, as well as key producer nations exporting less.

“Meanwhile, the price of butter and vegetable oils started to come down as retailers passed on cost savings from further up the supply chain.”

Mr Dickinson added that shoppers “should start to see food prices come down in the coming months” amid reductions in wholesale prices and other costs.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “In recent weeks, more retailers have used loyalty schemes or money off promotions to help stimulate sales.

“However, with inflation yet to peak and sales volumes in decline in many channels, it’s difficult to second guess the strength of consumer confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes