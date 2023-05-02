Watchdog to shake up rules deterring firms from listing in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Watchdog to shake up rules deterring firms from listing in UK

By Press Association
The UK’s financial watchdog has revealed plans to shake up rules that will encourage more companies to list on UK stock markets rather than abroad (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
The UK’s financial watchdog has revealed plans to shake up rules that will encourage more companies to list on UK stock markets rather than abroad (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)

The UK’s financial watchdog has revealed plans to shake up rules that will encourage more companies to list shares on UK stock markets rather than abroad.

It follows criticism that British tech firm Arm and other businesses have shunned the UK market and chosen to list in the US instead.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) unveiled proposals to simplify listing rules in the UK which could be deterring companies from joining the country’s public markets.

The changes include replacing existing “standard” and “premium” listing segments with a single category and set of requirements.

It would mean eligibility requirements that can deter start-ups and newer companies are removed, the FCA said.

Companies wanting to list shares on any of the FTSE indices – which include some of the largest global corporations – currently have to hold a premium listing, where they have to comply with the UK’s highest standards of regulation and pay substantial costs.

The FCA wants to scrap premium listing requirements including having to show a three-year financial and revenue earning track record, which would allow newer businesses to list.

The changes would make it simpler and more attractive to join UK stock markets, and give investors a wider range of opportunities, the FCA argued.

Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the FCA, said: “London is a major international market with a deservedly good reputation globally among companies aiming to raise capital.

“Our proposed reforms would significantly rebalance the burden of regulation to the benefit of listed companies and investors who are willing to set their own risk appetite and terms of engagement.

“While regulation plays an important part, a company’s decision on whether, and where to list, is influenced by many factors, so substantive change will require a concerted effort from government and industry as well.

“We want to encourage more companies to list and grow in the UK, versus other highly competitive international markets.”

A computer chip
Last month, British tech firm Arm dealt a blow to London markets by announcing it would be pursuing a US-only stock market listing (Alamy/PA)

It comes as the London Stock Exchange came under scrutiny during a Treasury Committee session last week on whether firms are shunning UK stock markets in favour of more attractive international markets.

It found that the majority of capital that is invested in UK companies comes from foreign investors, indicating that investors at home are holding back.

The number of listings in the UK have dropped by 40% since 2008, according to the UK Listing Review.

Last month, Cambridge-based microchip design firm Arm dealt a blow to London markets by announcing it was planning to list its shares on the US stock market this year.

Other large businesses such as building materials giant CRH also revealed plans this year to shift its main stock market listing from London to New York, saying it would have more “commercial, operational and acquisition” opportunities across the pond.

Meanwhile, the FCA’s proposals also include removing mandatory shareholder votes on transactions such as acquisitions, which would mean businesses can choose to expand without the approval of their investors.

Andrew Griffith, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said the proposals are an “important step forward” in improving the international competitiveness of the UK.

He added: “We are the largest financial centre outside the US but we recognise that companies and investors have a choice and it is important our rule book keeps pace with practices elsewhere whilst still benefiting from the high-quality reputation of our markets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…