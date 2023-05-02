First-time buyers ‘seeking smaller homes amid higher rents and mortgage rises’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

First-time buyers ‘seeking smaller homes amid higher rents and mortgage rises’

By Press Association
First-time buyers are increasingly favouring two-bedroom flats, according to Zoopla (David Jones/PA)
First-time buyers are increasingly favouring two-bedroom flats, according to Zoopla (David Jones/PA)

First-time buyers are increasingly favouring smaller properties as they adjust their expectations amid higher mortgage rates and look to get away from rapidly rising rents, according to a property website.

A report from Zoopla said that, while three-bedroom homes remain the most sought-after property type for people taking their first step on the property ladder, “there is a clear shift in (first-time buyer) demand towards two-bed flats”.

The average asking price of a three-bedroom first-time buyer home is £230,000, while the average price tag for a two-bedroom property is around £210,000, Zoopla said.

Its report said: “The rapid growth in house prices over the last three years means the household income to buy a three-bed (first-time buyer) home has increased by an average of £7,530 to a required household income of £55,900.

“The increase for two-bed homes is lower – up £4,900 to an income of £51,000.”

Zoopla said the typical deposit needed to buy a three-bedroom first-time buyer home is £34,500, while that for a two-bedroom home is £31,500.

Its calculations are based on assumptions that first-time buyers will need a 15% deposit and be borrowing three-and-a-half times their household income.

Zoopla said the impact of higher house prices on first-time buyer affordability is not uniform, with buyers having faced bigger price increases in southern regions than northern regions.

It estimates that first-time buyers using a mortgage accounted for around one in three (34%) sales last year.

Higher mortgage rates and prices are pushing some first-time buyers to adjust their requirements, Zoopla suggested.

Executive director Richard Donnell said: “We expect first-time buyers to have another strong year in 2023, having been the largest buyer group last year.

“They need more income to buy but are starting to look for smaller homes and get away from rapid growth in rents.”

Mark Manning, managing director at Manning Stainton & Northern Estate Agencies Group, said: “The overall numbers of buyers searching may have fallen since a year ago but deeper analysis shows that, when comparing with a more ‘normal market’, such as that of 2018 or 2019, there is little change, particularly in first-time buyers, who remain out in numbers searching for that first step on the ladder.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said some renters making the jump to buy a home will be likely “to place higher value on being able to fix a mortgage, so they’ll know what they’ll pay over the next few years”.

“Where they’ve been forced to move by a landlord who is putting the house up for sale, they’ll also be drawn by the prospect of being in control of deciding when they next move home,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving lorry crash Picture shows; Scott Graham. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/04/2023
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Duncan Scott.
University student peddled cocaine, cannabis and ‘ecstasy’ in Dundee
4
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
5
Harkes reflected on his United career. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes recalls moment Robbie Neilson walked off Dundee United training pitch to join…
6
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
7
Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks: I’ve lost £3 million in Tayside Aviation collapse
4
8
An aerial view of Dundee United's training pitch Gussie Park.
Plans lodged for spectator stand at Dundee United’s Gussie Park
9
Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland
3
10
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with…