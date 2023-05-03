Nisa announces plans to open another 400 shops

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nisa has announced plans to open a further 400 shops this year as part of a continuing recruitment drive.

The group has already opened 130 new stores this year and increased links with wholesale partners, including Greens Retail and MPK.

Some 473 new shops were opened last year.

Nisa boss Peter Batt said: “Following many strong years for recruitment, we’re pleased to have continued this momentum in 2022 and now into this year.

“The sustained growth in recruitment is not only down to the brilliant team at Nisa, who have gone from strength to strength, but also to the strength of Nisa’s proposition for independent retailers.

“At Nisa we’re committed in ensuring our retailers are at the heart of the decisions we make, and we’ll continue to invest in our offer.”