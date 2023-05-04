In-store collection boost helps Domino’s capture more market share

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pizza chain Domino’s UK said it increased its market share in the first three months of the year as an increase in the number of collections offset a drop in delivery orders.

The fast food outlet – which also has sites in Europe – said it saw its share of the UK takeaway market rise to 7.8% in the first quarter, up from 6.4% a year earlier.

It came as around 23% more customers went into its stores to pick up their orders, compared with a 4.9% drop in the number of delivery orders.

Our Q1 2023 results are now live! Working closer than ever with our franchise partners, we’ve delivered more than 18.0m orders over the last three months – a record first quarter for us! 🏆 We wanted to give an update on how we’ve worked on our five key areas of focus for 2023. — Domino's UK & Ireland News (@dominosukinews) May 4, 2023

But chief executive Elias Diaz Sese warned that the continued high cost of living might put even more pressure on household budgets.

“We have delivered record first-quarter sales and orders thanks to the immense hard work of our franchise partners and colleagues in executing our strategy and our relentless focus on giving customers the best possible quality, value and service,” he said.

“Whilst this year has started well for Domino’s, there continues to be uncertainty in the economic environment, with household budgets likely to remain under increasing pressure.

“However, we continue to be excited about the many opportunities we see for Domino’s in 2023 and beyond as we continue to work towards our purpose of delivering a better future through food people love.”

The company said it took 18 million orders during the three months, up by 2.8%.

The number of customers using its app increased by more than a quarter to 6.8 million, while nearly two-thirds of all online orders came from the app, a rise from less than half a year ago.

Bosses said they are confident they will meet expectations this financial year, and announced they will buy back £20 million worth of shares from investors.

Shares rose 0.8% on Thursday morning.