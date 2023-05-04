Next cautions over tougher summer trading after sales surprise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

High street chain Next has said spring sales were better than it first feared but cautioned that trading will get tougher over the next few months.

The retail giant reported a 0.7% fall in full-price sales for the 13 weeks to April 29, which it said was ahead of its guidance for a drop of 2%, thanks to a rush for Easter holiday clothing.

Next held back from upping its full-year profit forecast, saying it now expects sales in its second quarter to fall by 5% as it compares with a boom in trading a year ago, when there was a release of pent-up demand for summer events after Covid restrictions were lifted.

It had previously pencilled in a 4% decline for the second quarter.

Next said: “Some of the first quarter’s success, particularly in holiday clothing sales leading up to Easter, might have been pulled forward from the second quarter.”

On its decision to hold full-year guidance, the group added: “As we explained in March, the second quarter last year benefited from unusually warm weather and pent-up demand for events such as weddings, proms etc.”

Next is sticking by forecasts at the beginning of 2023 that predicts an 8.7% drop in profits to £795 million in 2023-24 due to soaring wage and utility bills, with sales expected to be 1.5% lower.

It is bracing for a drop overall in the first half of 3% but believes sales declines in the second half will pare back to around 0.2%.

The group also sees trading being held back by a drop in consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Next has been raising prices in the face of soaring energy and wage bills although it said last month that price hikes would increase more slowly as pressures begin to ease.

Next expects price rises across its ranges of around 7% this spring and summer, easing back to 3% in the autumn and winter, having previously warned over increases of 8% and 6% respectively.

The group put this down to easing supply chain woes, with sharply lower shipping costs, which means it costs less to buy stock from overseas.