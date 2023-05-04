London markets drop after rate hikes while pound strikes 11-month high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London markets drop after rate hikes while pound strikes 11-month high

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 moved 1.1%, or 85.73 points, lower to finish at 7,702.64 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The FTSE 100 moved 1.1%, or 85.73 points, lower to finish at 7,702.64

Stocks across Europe slumped on Thursday amid further interest hikes and worries over volatile regional banks.

The FTSE 100 continued its downward trajectory from recent weeks as traders swallowed confirmation of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, London-listed multinationals were also dented by the strong pound, which jumped to an 11-month high against the dollar.

The FTSE 100 moved 1.1%, or 85.73 points, lower to finish at 7,702.64.

“It’s been another negative session for markets in Europe, reversing all the modest rebound that we saw yesterday, and a little bit more, with the FTSE 100 hitting a four-week low, and the Dax a three-week low,” commented Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“The decision by the ECB to raise rates by 25 bps (basis points) was as expected, with the euro slipping back, despite President Christine Lagarde’s assertion that the ECB had more to do.

“The weakness in US markets is exacerbating the negative sentiment, over concerns that the turbulence in its banking sector will drag the US economy into recession, and where the US leads, Europe inevitably tends to follow.”

The Dax fell by 0.51% and the Cac 40 decreased by 0.85% at the close as a result.

Stateside, negative sentiment also hit the main US markets which were also shaken by confirmation that the PacWest bank is seeking a financial lifeline.

The dollar was also weaker as a result of concerns over the banking sector and the Fed’s latest rates hike on Wednesday, to the benefit of sterling.

The pound was up 0.06% to 1.257 US dollars and rose by 0.62% to 1.142 euros at market close in London.

Shell’s record profits
Shell profits beat analyst expectations for the first three months of the year (Yui Mok/PA)

In company news, energy giant Shell revealed it raked in 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.6 billion) in adjusted earnings in the first three months of the financial year, the highest first-quarter profit it has ever recorded.

The firm came under criticism from politicians but the result pleased shareholders, who are set to receive an extra four billion US dollars (£3.2 billion) as part of a share buyback scheme.

Shell’s share price ticked up by 0.86%.

Pizza chain Domino’s also shared a new record with the number of orders hitting more than 18 million in its first financial quarter, thanks to in-store collections picking up pace.

The company said it is on track to meet earnings expectations this financial year and told investors it will buy back £20 million worth of shares.

Its share price rose by 1.3%.

Trainline saw a big jump in its share price after revealing sales on the platform grew by almost three quarters over the past year.

Its share price closed 13% higher.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil increased by 0.19% to 72,47 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Next, up 208p to 6,722p, Coca-Cola HBC, up 36p to 2,519p, Halma, up 30p to 2,388p, SSE, up 22p to 1,857p, and Severn Trent, up 34p to 2,969p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, down 76.5p to 1,108p, Glencore, down 28.3p to 434p, Informa, down 31.8p to 680.6p, RS Group, down 38p to 849.4p, and Hiscox, down 50p to 1,143p.

