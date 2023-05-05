Asos expected to post loss as investors look for signs of growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asos expected to post loss as investors look for signs of growth

By Press Association
Asos is expected to post another half-year loss and a dip in sales (Tim Goode/PA)
Asos is expected to post another half-year loss and a dip in sales (Tim Goode/PA)

Online fashion giant Asos is expected to post another half-year loss and shareholders will hope for signs of improving demand from cash-strapped shoppers.

It is among fast-fashion retailers to have become heavily pressurised over the past year by a brutal combination of rocketing costs, supply chain disruption and weaker consumer spending.

The FTSE 250 company has seen its share drop by almost half since this time last year as a result, following two profit warnings in 2022.

However, the group’s stock has stabilised in recent months and has pushed forward with efforts to slash costs in order to bolster profitability.

Investors will be keen to see how its plans to return to profit have been unfolding when it updates the market with its figures for the past six months on Wednesday May 10.

Experts at AJ Bell said Asos is expected to a similar loss to the £16 million deficit it posted a year ago.

However, the company is hoping its cost reductions will drag it to a profit for the full year, before the impact of any inventory write-downs.

This year, Asos said its turnaround plans aimed to drive £300 million of profit and “cost mitigation measures” over the half-year.

This including moves to shut three storage warehouses in the UK, Europe and US, as well as trim office space and reduce its number of brands.

Cost-cutting became essential for the company after pressure on consumer budgets hit sales significantly over the past year.

Shareholders will be keen to see whether signs of easing inflation and higher wages are leading to any indications that sales could soon return to growth.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Poor weather dented sales on the high street in March, but online sales were more resilient which could bode well for the group’s performance, with shoppers overall a bit keener to spend than expected back in the autumn.

“The breadth of (Asos) value ranges should also be an advantage when consumers want to splash a bit of cash but are still being careful.”

Analysts have predicted that sales will drop by about 3% to £1.95 billion for the half-year.

It would represent an improvement after the group recorded a decline of 8% over the four months to December 31, as shoppers returned to stores and were cautious about deliveries amid disruption to postal services.

A week later, rival Boohoo will also provide its latest financial update after a similarly turbulent period of trading.

