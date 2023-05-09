Direct Line sees ‘challenging’ earnings outlook amid soaring motor claims costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Direct Line sees ‘challenging’ earnings outlook amid soaring motor claims costs

By Press Association
Insurer Direct Line said its earnings outlook remains “challenging” due to the soaring cost of claims – despite ramping up prices across its motor and home policies (PA)
Insurer Direct Line said its earnings outlook remains “challenging” due to the soaring cost of claims – despite ramping up prices across its motor and home policies (PA)

Insurer Direct Line said its earnings outlook remains “challenging” due to the soaring cost of claims – despite ramping up prices across its motor and home policies.

The group said it was seeing a further impact of the rising cost of motor repairs due to inflation, which is expected to put pressure on earnings this year.

In response, it said it was hiking car cover prices, which pushed up average motor renewal premiums by nearly a fifth – 19% – year-on-year in the first quarter.

This led to a 2.5% fall in policies in the quarter, but premium price rises helped the motor division’s gross written premium lift 3.3% to £358.7 million.

The firm also said it was seeing “significant price increases” across the home insurance market, with its gross written home premium up by 2.1%.

It is guiding for claims inflation at “high single digits” across motor and home, although the car market has been hit particularly badly by surging repair costs, for both parts and labour.

Overall, it said gross written premiums rose to £805.7 million from £734.3 million year-on-year in the first three months of 2023.

Jon Greenwood, acting chief executive of Direct Line Group, said: “Trading has been positive over the first quarter with premium growth across motor, home and commercial, and this trend has continued into April.”

He added: “Whilst 2023 earnings outlook continues to be challenging, the group has many strengths and we continue to take the actions required to drive business performance.”

The group has had a tumultuous start to the year, with former boss Penny James quitting in January after it saw shares plummet in the wake of a profit warning and move to scrap its shareholder dividend.

It blamed the impact of freezing weather and the rising cost of motor cover claims.

Direct Line has since admitted it under-priced policies for inflation, while the weather costs left the group unusually exposed compared with its rivals.

Mr Greenwood stepped in to replace Ms James on an interim basis and the group continues to search for a permanent chief executive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Dawid Chowaniak performed his stunt on the A92 in Fife.
Desperate Fife dad reversed up slip road to avoid A92 queues
3
John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth.
John Bullough tributes paid as Perth businessman and founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance…
4
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
5
Brechin mum Tracey Stather captured the unwelcome visitors on video. Image: Paul Reid
Video captures Angus mum’s three-month battle with rats in her kitchen
6
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
7
A badly damaged Fiat 500 Abarth still sits outside the dealership. Image: DC Thomson
Man arrested after car ‘left roundabout and crashed into motors’ at Dundee dealership
8
How signs showing the LEZ in Dock Street, beside Malmaison could look.
Revealed: How Dundee’s Low Emission Zone could look in 14 images
9
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink
10
Raphaëlle Bas and Florence Penelle (both from Paris, France) enjjoy the beer festival at North Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 10th year of event