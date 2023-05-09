Lidl to build new Leeds warehouse and create 400 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Lidl to build new Leeds warehouse and create 400 jobs

By Press Association
Lidl has announced plans to build a warehouse in Leeds (Andrew Matthews/ PA)
Lidl has announced plans to build a warehouse in Leeds (Andrew Matthews/ PA)

Lidl has announced plans to build a warehouse in Leeds set to create 400 jobs, as the discount supermarket ramps up its expansion across Britain.

The plans for a new northern base come as the retailer is building its largest global warehouse in Luton, which is set to create more than 1,500 jobs.

Lidl was the fastest-growing supermarket in April with sales surging by more than a quarter to achieve a new record share of the UK market of 7.6%, according to analysis from Kantar.

It has benefited from shoppers looking for ways to manage their household budgets as the cost of living has soared, competing with the nation’s biggest supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

It is the second cheapest supermarket in the UK after rival German value chain Aldi.

Lidl, which has more than 960 stores and roughly 31,000 staff across Britain, said it has already created about 1,400 jobs for people across the country after opening new warehouses including in Peterborough and Doncaster.

A CGI image of the new Leeds warehouse which is set to create 400 jobs for people in the area (Lidl/PA)

The Luton site is expected to serve more than 150 stores in London and the surrounding cities once up and running.

The supermarket said submitting plans for the Leeds venue represents “significant investment” in its distribution network and fostering local economic growth.

It is looking out for new sites to open in the south of England, it added.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer of Lidl Great Britain, said: “Demand for Lidl has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more throughout 2023.”

Entry-level staff at Lidl earn a minimum wage of £11 an hour outside of London, and £11.95 an hour inside the M25.

It follows the national living wage rising to £10.42 from April, for all UK workers aged 23 and over.

