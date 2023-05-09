Energy bills to drop from July, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy bills to drop from July, experts say

By Press Association
Energy bills are expected to fall from the start of July (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Energy bills are expected to drop significantly from the start of July, according to new analysis released on Tuesday.

Energy industry consultancy Cornwall Insight said it thinks the price cap on energy bills will fall by more than £1,200 for the average household when it is next updated.

However, because the Government bill support, which has artificially lowered bills, will fall away, households will only be around £437 better off per year on average.

The analysts at Cornwall said they expect the price of electricity will drop to 29.55p per unit from the start of July from 33.2p today with Government support.

Gas prices will fall from 10.3p today – including Government support – to 7.55p from the start of July.

It will mean that the average household pays around £2,063 per year for their gas and electricity, though this will vary based on how much energy they use.

The price cap will be changed again in October to bring the average bill to around £2,098, before hitting approximately £2,163 next January. The current Government support means that average bills are around £2,500.

Dr Craig Lowrey, a principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said energy suppliers might start offering more deals that lock customers into a fixed price for a year or more.

These deals could give customers certainty over the price of their energy bills, and protect them if energy bills start to rise. However it is a gamble for households because, if they lock in a price and energy costs fall further, they could be left out of pocket.

“As the wholesale energy market has levelled out in recent weeks, our predictions for the price cap have followed suit,” Dr Lowrey said.

“Some energy suppliers will potentially look to leverage this opportunity to bring back fixed tariffs on or around the price cap, with stable projections lowering concerns they will lose out over the fixed term.

“This potential re-emergence of competitive tariff propositions presents an opportunity for households to finally get a grip on their energy bills, having been hit hard by the energy crisis.

“While this seems positive, fixing energy tariffs is a gamble – the market may go down as well as up, and households run the risk of getting locked into bills higher than the price cap.

“We are faced with several uncertainties as we look beyond the July price cap, with ongoing consultations on the cap modelling and other legislative changes that could potentially bring significant changes.

“This leaves our predictions for the end of this year and beyond potentially vulnerable to change.”

“What we do know is, while energy bills may begin to stabilise, they are still far from returning to pre-2020 levels.

“While consumers may feel more secure, we must not under-estimate the fact that these bills remain unaffordable for many households.”

