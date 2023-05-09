Builders help drag down FTSE after house prices stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Builders help drag down FTSE after house prices stall

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 lost ground after new figures revealed house prices have slipped, sending shares in the UK’s top listed builders lower (Gareth Fuller/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 lost ground after new figures revealed house prices have slipped, sending shares in the UK’s top listed builders lower (Gareth Fuller/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 lost ground after new figures revealed house prices have slipped, sending shares in the UK’s top listed builders lower.

The data from Halifax found the average house price fell by about £1,000 in April, the first downturn after three consecutive months of increases.

The lender said it expects to see more downward pressure on house prices over the course of the year, as the housing market remains subdued.

Student housing owner Unite Group sunk to the bottom of the FTSE with shares down by more than 4%, while British Land and Land Securities Group dipped by more than 3%.

Major builders Berkeley Group and Barratt Developments also saw their share price dip by more than 2% at close.

Meanwhile, British Airways owner IAG Group jumped to the top of the index after rival Ryanair announced it was creating around 10,000 jobs after ordering 300 new aircraft, signalling an optimistic outlook for the aviation sector. 

The FTSE 100, however, closed 14.29 points lower, or 0.18%, at 7,764.09.

Ryanair pilots pay deal
Airline Ryanair said it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft (Nicholas T Ansell/ PA)

The lacklustre investor mood comes ahead of important US inflation data on Wednesday, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions.

US stock markets started the day on the backfoot with the S&P 500 down 0.35% and Dow Jones down 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for OANDA, said: “We’re seeing a slightly softer trading session on Tuesday as investors eye crucial inflation data on Wednesday.

“We’ve finally reached the point at which the Federal Reserve may be at the end of its tightening cycle and we can start to look forward to when it can feasibly begin to ease policy in order to offset any shock to the economy.

“But in order for either of these to occur, we need to see evidence in the data that the Fed is on a path to 2%, starting Wednesday.”

European markets saw a subdued session with the Cac 40 declining 0.59%, and the German Dax eking up by just 0.02%.

The pound was flat against the US dollar at 1.2616, but up 0.5% against the euro to 1.1519.

In company news, shares in Purplebricks plummeted to a new record low after the online estate agent warned its cash reserves were under threat, and shareholders are set to lose value if a sale of the business goes ahead.

Purplebricks put itself up for sale in February and it is still looking for a buyer to revive its fortunes.

But the firm said its cash reserves could diminish if a strategic review and sale were not completed soon.

Shares in the company were 66% lower when markets closed.

Insurer Direct Line saw its share price slip after revealing its earnings outlook remains “challenging” as the cost of claims has shot up.

It comes despite the company pushing up prices across its motor and home insurance policies in efforts to offset cost rises.

But the business assured investors it was taking action to improve the business’s performance and that trading over the first quarter had been “positive”.

Shares in Direct Line were down 4.6% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 5.3p to 155.8p, Flutter Entertainment, up 350p to 15820p, Relx, up 45p to 2479p, Beazley, up 9p to 590.5p, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 80p to 5492p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Unite Group, down 43.0p to 908.5p, Ocado, down 20.5p to 475p, Land Securities, down 21.2p to 644.6p, DCC, down 151.0p to 4714p, and British Land, down 11.4p to 386.9p.

