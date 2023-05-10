John Lewis boss to face confidence vote over leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Lewis boss to face confidence vote over leadership

By Press Association
The staff council will vote on the performance of its boss Dame Sharon White (Mike Egerton/PA)
The staff council will vote on the performance of its boss Dame Sharon White (Mike Egerton/PA)

The boss of the John Lewis Partnership is set to face a confidence vote on her future after criticism of the leadership of the retail giant.

It comes after Dame Sharon White, chairwoman of the business which runs the department store chain and supermarket arm Waitrose, said the group is considering options for its future after reports that it could bring in outside investment.

However, industry leaders such as Mary Portas criticised the potential move, which could stop the company being entirely owned by its employees.

Dame Sharon has also come under scrutiny after the business said it would not give an annual bonus to staff for only the second time since 1953 and warned over potential job cuts in March after falling to a £234 million loss.

The group has sought to diversify its operations, such as expanding into rental flats, as part of a radical strategy to return the business to long-term profitability.

John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Sharon White
John Lewis Partnership chairwoman Dame Sharon White is facing a confidence vote (John Lewis/PA)

On Wednesday Dame Sharon will provide an update to the John Lewis Partnership council, a 61-member group of staff elected by its workforce.

The group gathered from Tuesday for a two-day meeting at the Odney Club holiday retreat in Berkshire owned by the business.

John Lewis will host a “holding to account” session at the end of the event where a debate will take place involving the chairwoman.

A two-part vote will then take place on whether the council has confidence in the progress of the partnership under her and then whether it can support her to move the group forward.

The vote is non-binding but can be influential as the partnership council has separate powers to dismiss the chairwoman “in extremis”, according to the firm’s constitution.

Chris Earnshaw, president of the partnership council, said: “Since 1919, the chairman has held sessions with our council to reflect on the performance of the partnership. This is a routine part of our democratic process.”

