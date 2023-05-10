Capita reveals cyber attack set to cost it up to £20m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Capita reveals cyber attack set to cost it up to £20m

By Press Association
Outsourcing firm and government contractor Capita has revealed it will take a hit of around £20m from the recent cyber attack that saw some customer, supplier and colleague data accessed by hackers (Alamy/PA)
Outsourcing firm and government contractor Capita has revealed it will take a hit of around £20m from the recent cyber attack that saw some customer, supplier and colleague data accessed by hackers (Alamy/PA)

Outsourcing firm and government contractor Capita has revealed it will take a hit of up to £20 million from a recent cyber attack that saw some customer, supplier and staff data accessed by hackers.

The group, which is a major contractor for local authorities, said investigations into the incident suggest that some data was accessed, but that this was from less than 0.1% of its server estate.

It said it has taken “extensive steps” to recover and secure the data contained within the affected server estate, and to “remediate any issues arising from the incident”.

It expects the bill for the cyber attack to reach between around £15 million and £20 million, covering specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs, as well as investment to reinforce its cyber security defences and strengthen its IT security.

Capita said it is “working closely with all appropriate regulatory authorities and with customers, suppliers and colleagues to notify those affected and take any remaining necessary steps to address the incident”.

“Capita has also taken further steps to ensure the integrity, safety and security of its IT infrastructure to underpin its ongoing client service commitments,” it added.

Capita admitted last month that hackers had accessed its systems for nearly 10 days before the breach was discovered.

The pensions regulator has reportedly asked hundreds of pension funds that use Capita as an administrator to assess whether their client data may be at risk.

It is thought that information containing Capita data was circulating on the dark web after the breach in March – with reports suggesting this included home addresses and passport images.

Capita’s systems are used to administer pensions for around 450 organisations, including corporate giants Royal Mail and Axa, covering millions of policyholders.

Capita declined to confirm what data was potentially accessed in the attack or how many staff, suppliers and customers were affected.

The attack marks the latest in a recent spate of cyber incidents, with high street retailer WH Smith suffering its second hack in less than a year in March and Royal Mail’s international postal service suffering lengthy disruption after hackers targeted the group.

