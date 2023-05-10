Asos reveals widened losses amid overhaul and slumping sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asos reveals widened losses amid overhaul and slumping sales

By Press Association
Asos has slumped to a hefty half-year loss (Asos/PA)
Retailer Asos has said it slumped to a hefty half-year loss amid a major restructuring and sliding sales, as cash-strapped consumers cut back on their spending.

Shares in the online fashion firm slumped 10% in morning trading on Wednesday as it reported losses of £290.9 million for the six months to February 28 compared with losses of £15.8 million a year earlier.

It came as sales fell 10% on a constant currency basis to £1.8 billion, but losses were also widened by stock write-offs, property impairments and the cost of warehouse closures, as well as moves to trim its office space.

The sales woes picked up pace in the second quarter, with a 15% fall excluding Russia, which has continued into March and April, according to Asos.

The group said around half of the fall reflected deliberate moves to focus on profitable sales.

Asos predicts that, assuming there is no pick-up in consumer spending conditions, sales will drop by a “low double-digit” over the full year, excluding the impact of its withdrawal from Russia.

But it said it is confident of returning to “sustainable profit” in the second half of its year.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive of Asos, said: “I am pleased with the strategic and rapid operational progress the business has made in the first half of the financial year, against some very challenging trading conditions.”

He added: “While some of these changes have impacted short-term sales growth, there are many causes for optimism as we progress through the second half of the year.”

“I am very confident of our return to sustainable profit and cash generation in the second half of the year and beyond.”

The firm recently disclosed further details of its ongoing turnaround plans and aims to drive more than £300 million of profit and cost savings measures this financial year.

It said in January it would shut three storage warehouses in the UK, Europe and the US, while it is also trimming some of its office space, but not closing sites.

Asos is also axing 35 unprofitable brands.

It comes amid a wider overhaul to turn around its fortunes under Mr Ramos Calamonte.

This includes better stock management, cost cutting, a review of its flagging international businesses and updating the group’s culture, including a leadership team reshuffle and new hires.

Asos has also said that it is cutting jobs to save about 10% in staff costs, with about 100 jobs going.

The firm recently said it has pushed through low-single digit percentage price hikes to help offset inflation pressures, while it has also increased delivery prices, introduced or increased minimum order values for free delivery across its global operations and hiked subscription costs.

