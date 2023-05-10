Wise boss to take ‘overdue’ sabbatical to look after newborn son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Wise boss to take ‘overdue’ sabbatical to look after newborn son

By Press Association
Kristo Kaarmann (right) will take a three-month sabbatical (Wise/PA)
Kristo Kaarmann (right) will take a three-month sabbatical (Wise/PA)

The boss of payments firm Wise has announced plans to take a three-month sabbatical to spend time with family and look after his newborn son.

Co-founder and chief executive Kristo Kaarmann said he is “overdue” the time off after starting the business 12 years ago.

The fintech company, which operates money transfers and debit cards, offers staff a fully-paid sabbatical after four years at the firm, in addition to annual leave.

Mr Kaarmann will step down from September to December this year, during which Wise’s chief technology officer, Harsh Sinha, will step into his shoes.

“This is a fantastic time to do my part in looking after the newborn and giving some breathing room to my wife,” Mr Kaarmann, 42, said.

“When I first started the company 12 years ago, it would have been unimaginable for me to take any time away from the team and our customers.”

He added that solving hidden fees and “rebuilding international financial services for the 21st century was a mission for decades, not years”.

The Estonian-born chief executive is believed to be worth about 1.3 billion US dollars (£1 billion).

Mr Kaarmann’s announcement adds to a growing trend of business leaders taking a career break to support family or enjoy time away from work.

Veuve Clicquot businesswoman of the year award
Former Co-op Food’s chief executive Jo Whitfield took a sabbatical last year to help her two sons complete their GCSE and A-Level exams (Co-op/ PA)

Last year the head of Co-op’s food division stepped away from the business to help her two teenage sons complete their GCSE and A-Level exams.

Jo Whitfield said the four-month unpaid leave would help her sons prepare for the “inevitable pressure and emotional turmoil” that exam season would bring.

She never returned to the business and was replaced by Matt Hood as director of the division.

Co-op says all its employees can apply for a career break after a year at the company, which would be unpaid and can last between three and 12 months.

Elsewhere, the chief finance officer of banking giant HSBC took a six-month sabbatical last year for “personal development”, including to improve his Mandarin, in an unusual move for a senior banker.

When Georges Elhedery returned he was quickly promoted to the chief finance role, having previously been the co-head of the investment bank.

Meanwhile, other finance firms like digital bank Monzo offer three-month paid sabbaticals to employees after every four years of work.

Monzo’s founder and former chief executive Tom Blomfield stepped back from the company in 2020, saying he struggled with anxiety and stress at the helm.

