National Express coach group to change name to Mobico

The owner of the National Express long-distance coach service is changing its name to Mobico Group from early next month.

The FTSE 250 firm said the corporate name change “reflects the group’s international nature and its diverse range of mobility services”.

It stressed that the move will not affect its coach service or customer-facing brands, which will continue as National Express.

The group’s other brand names used globally, such as Alsa, WeDriveU, Petermann and Durham School Services, will also be retained.

Ignacio Garat, National Express group chief executive, said: “Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions.”

He added the group planned to establish “Mobico Group as the world’s premier shared mobility operator”.

The name change was passed by way of a special resolution at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting last year and once it takes place next month, the stock market ticker will change from NEX to MCG.

The firm listed on the London Stock Exchange as National Express in 1992 and now operates public transport businesses across Europe, North America and Africa.

National Express said: “The new corporate name will not involve any operational or structural changes to the group or any of its subsidiaries and will be implemented in a cost-effective way.”