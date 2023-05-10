Markets fall as traders eye Bank rates decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Markets fall as traders eye Bank rates decision

By Press Association
Shares fell in London on Wednesday. (Ian West/PA)
Shares fell in London on Wednesday. (Ian West/PA)

Some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets helped lead the FTSE 100 lower on Wednesday as markets hold their breath in the run-up to what could be the last interest rate hike for a while.

The FTSE closed down 0.3%, or 22.76 points, ending the day at 7,741.33.

Tesco, Ocado and Sainsbury’s were some of the worst performers on the index.

It comes ahead of the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates on Thursday. Decision makers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are widely expected to hike rates again, for what would be the 12th time.

It could be the last time they put up rates, most likely from 4.25% to 4.5%. But some in the market are predicting that there could be another hike in the future to help control still-high levels of inflation.

It was a fairly quiet day on markets ahead of the decision. National Express decided to change its name, the boss of Wetherspoons lashed out at politicians, and Capita said that a recent cyber attack would cost it £20 million.

European markets fared slightly worse than their London counterpart on Wednesday. The German Dax index closed down 0.4%, while France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.5%.

In the US, the S&P 500 was up 0.2% while the Dow Jones had gained 0.3% shortly after markets closed in Europe.

The pound dropped around 0.1% against two major rival currencies at 1.261 dollars or 1.14 euros.

In company news, Asos announced a major half-year loss on Wednesday, sending its shares plummeting.

Losses ballooned from less than £16 million a year ago to more than £290 million in the first six months of the financial year.

The news was disastrous for the online retailer’s shares, which lost 22% of their value during the day.

Shares in Tui also fell despite the travel group revealing a one billion euro surge in revenue to 3.1 billion (£2.7 billion) in the first quarter.

Shares were down 3.2%.

Capita’s shares reduced in value by 3.6% as it revealed the cost of last month’s cyberattack could reach between £15 million and £20 million.

Pub chain Wetherspoons said that its like-for-like sales had increased by 12.2% in the three months to the end of April. Shares rose 5%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 20.3p to 444.7p, Rolls-Royce, up 4.65p to 156.3p, Johnson Matthey, up 44.5p to 1,954p, RS Group, up 18p to 880.2p, and Unite Group, up 14.5p to 923p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 20.0p to 455p, Pearson, down 29.4p to 797.2p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, down 174.0p to 5,318p, Tesco, down 6.7p to 277.9p, and Admiral Group, down 47.0p to 2,175p.

