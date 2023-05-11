Rolls-Royce says trading on track as transformation plan ‘moves at pace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolls-Royce says trading on track as transformation plan ‘moves at pace’

By Press Association
A worker with the company’s MT30 engine (Rolls-Royce/PA)
A worker with the company’s MT30 engine (Rolls-Royce/PA)

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has said its financial performance is “improving” as it pushes forward with its transformation plan.

The aircraft engine manufacturer said trading has been in line with expectations over the four months to April as it continues to benefit from growth in its key markets.

The group cut thousands of jobs following the heavy impact of the pandemic and launched a transformation programme to reduce costs and create efficiencies in a bid to improve profits.

Rolls-Royce told shareholders ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday that the strategy is “moving at pace”.

It said it has been “encouraged” by early progress and expects further positive results as the year goes on.

The company said it has also been undertaking a strategic review and will reveal the finding in the second half of 2023.

It came as Rolls-Royce held firm on its profit guidance for 2023.

The company said it has seen a continued improvement in flying hours by engines from its civil aerospace operation, reaching 83% of 2019 levels over the first four months of 2023, in line with expectations.

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said: “We are transforming Rolls-Royce into a high quality and competitive business with a strong balance sheet and growing profit, cash flows and returns.

“We are already benefiting from the actions we are taking as well as recovery and growth in our end markets.

“We announced several changes to the executive team in March to support the transformation, adding leaders with proven track records of delivery and high-performance.

“We are making good progress and our financial performance year-to-date is in line with expectations.”

