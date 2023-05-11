One in three young people say families relied on food support – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in three young people say families relied on food support – study

By Press Association
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

One in three young people say their family have relied on food banks or other community outlets for supplies in recent months, new research suggests.

The Co-op and children’s charity Barnardo’s said their study of 5,000 10 to 25-year-olds found the “stark impact” the cost-of-living crisis was having on their access to food and mental well-being.

Almost half of young people have worried about being able to afford things in the past six months, with one in three saying their family has used food support, such as a community fridge or food bank, said the report.

Almost one in four said they have started the day without a meal.

The study also found that the rising cost of living is having a “significant knock-on impact” on young people’s life goals, as making it through day-to-day takes priority.

Having enough money to cover basic needs has become the most common aspiration for most young people, overtaking other traditional goals such as achieving their dream job or buying a house, said the report.

Only three in four of those surveyed said they believe it is likely they will be able to have enough money to cover basic needs in the future.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief executive of Co-op Group, says: “The cost of living has had a seismic impact on young people, with many having to prioritise immediate needs like where their next meal will come from, over long-term goals and aspirations.

“Remarkably, despite all of this, young people continue to show resilience and ambition to create a better future, but all too often they are cut out of important discussions and policy making decisions that directly impacts them.

“We know that taking a grassroots approach and giving young people a voice on the issues which affect them will drive better long-term outcomes for them and their communities.”

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: “We know from our frontline work supporting children and families across the UK that too many are struggling to access the very basics, including food, and there’s an increasing impact on their mental wellbeing and opportunities.

“Worryingly, our new research with Co-op shows that young people seem to be losing hope and do not feel optimistic about their futures.”

