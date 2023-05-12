GSK offloads £800m stake in healthcare spin-off Haleon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK offloads £800m stake in healthcare spin-off Haleon

By Press Association
Pharmaceutical giant GSK has sold more than £800 million of shares in its spin-off healthcare group Haleon.

The FTSE 100-listed group said it has offloaded 240 million shares – around a 2.6% stake – a week after Pfizer announced it planned to sell its 32% stake in the business.

GSK sold at 335p per share, meaning the stake went for a discount of about 2.3% from the closing price of 342.85p on Thursday.

The discounted sale raised around £804 million, GSK said.

The firm spun off its consumer healthcare business Haleon, which owns household brands including Sensodyne toothpaste and painkillers Panadol and Advil, in July last year.

Haleon sign
Haleon reported a double-digit hike in revenue and profits in the group’s first set of company results since it spun off from GSK (Haleon/ PA)

Haleon, which employs around 22,000 staff around the world, floated on the London Stock Exchange in Europe’s biggest listing for more than a decade.

In September, the firm reported a double-digit hike in revenue and profits in its first set of company results since splitting from GSK.

The company still has a 10.3% stake in Haleon, while drugmaker Pfizer holds nearly a third of its shares.

However, the boss of Pfizer said it would begin offloading its stake amid efforts to reduce debt, according to a report earlier this month in the Financial Times.

Dave Denton told the newspaper the sell-off would begin within months but in a “slow and methodical” manner so as not to reduce Haleon’s market valuation.

Both companies pledged not to dispose of any further shares in Haleon for 60 days after the sale, GSK said.

Russ Mould, investment director for AJ Bell, said: “They both said they would sell down their positions in time, but the ease at which GSK has placed 240 million shares in Haleon would suggest it won’t have a problem selling the remaining 10.3% stake in the business.

“Essentially that is also good news for Haleon and the perceived risk to its share price from the significant overhang – there is nothing worse than two major shareholders openly saying they don’t want to keep their shares for long.”

Haleon’s share price edged up by about 0.5% on Friday morning, while GSK’s was up by 2%.

