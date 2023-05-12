Royal Mail boss plans to step down following union deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of Royal Mail has said he plans to step down to allow the company “to move forward under new leadership” following a deal with the company’s biggest union.

Simon Thompson told parent company International Distributions Services’s board that he plans to leave the role on October 31, after about two-and-a-half years in the top job.

“I have been incredibly proud to lead Royal Mail during this crucial period in its 507 year history,” Mr Thompson said.

“The changes we have made, the infrastructure we have put in place, and the agreements negotiated with our trade unions mean that Royal Mail now has a chance to compete and grow.

“That is what I have always wanted, and it is now the right time to hand over to a new CEO to deliver the next stage of the company’s reinvention.

“I would like to thank my team for their support during a difficult and important time of change.”

Last month Royal Mail agreed a deal with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) which would see staff get a 10% salary increase and a £500 one-off payment.