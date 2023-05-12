Amazon workers start voting on whether to strike over pay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at online giant Amazon have started voting on whether to strike over pay.

Members of the GMB union at the company’s sites in Mansfield and Rugeley are being balloted over the next few weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The ballots follow recent strike action at the company’s Coventry depot.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Amazon workers are fighting back against a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations.

“This escalation will now see workers in two further fulfilment centres asked to have their say on downing tools and walking out to deliver pay justice.

“We’ve already seen enormous enthusiasm from workers at Mansfield and Rugeley to take action, now it will be up to their union to move forward with the campaign.

“We warned Amazon that this could fast become a summer of strike chaos if they refused to sit down and talk pay. Amazon Coventry workers have risen up, now we are seeing a domino effect.

“With strike action escalating and historical union recognition on the horizon, it’s time for Amazon to get real and get around the table.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.

“At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company.”

