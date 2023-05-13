More travel disruption for passengers amid rail strike over pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More travel disruption for passengers amid rail strike over pay dispute

By Press Association
Liverpool's Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s Lime Street Station (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel chaos on Saturday because of another strike amid an escalation of long running disputes over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walkout at 14 train operators across England on the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool.

The strike follows action on Friday by train drivers in the Aslef union, which crippled services, with some parts of England having no trains all day.

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan revealed there had been no meetings with the Government since early January despite continuing deadlock over the pay row.

He told the PA news agency that drivers were prepared to continue taking industrial action until they had a decent pay offer.

Industrial strike
Members of the drivers’ union Aslef on the picket line at New Street station, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Aslef has described an offer of an 8% wage rise over two years as “risible”.

Mr Whelan, who joined picket lines in Manchester and Liverpool, said: “The Government seems to think they can starve us back to work, or that we will give up, but that isn’t going to happen.

“We are in this for the long haul and there will be more strikes.”

Aslef has called further stoppages on May 31 and June 3, the day of the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

The Rail Delivery Group said that after many weeks of negotiations with the Aslef leadership it had made a “revised and fair offer” including a pay rise of 8% over two years.

“It would have introduced overdue, common-sense improvements already in place in parts of the network, which would will see more trains running on time for passengers.

“Sadly, this has been rejected,” said a spokesperson.

Passengers were urged to check before they travel on Saturday.

Merseyrail is not affected by the industrial action and is expected to run a normal service during the Eurovision Song Contest.

General secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) Mick Lynch (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
General secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) Mick Lynch (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said he expected solid support for Saturday’s walkout.

He said: “This strike takes place in the wake of a recent re-ballot of members working for 14 train operating companies which massively re-affirmed a mandate for further strike action.

“Throughout this dispute the Government has tied the hands of the railway companies and prevented them offering a fair deal.

“We are striking so that the employers and government can see the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals.

“We are calling for the rail companies to get around the table with RMT and negotiate in good faith for a better deal for rail workers.”

The RMT pointed out that when it reballoted its members recently there was a “massive“ vote to continue taking strike action.

Saturday was chosen for a strike as it was the last date allowed under employment laws, said the union.

There will be more train services on Saturday than on Friday but many companies are restricting their number of routes and hours of operation.

