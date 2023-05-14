£125 annual increase ‘in the average monthly rent paid on a newly-let home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
The average monthly rent paid on newly-let homes across Britain was £125 or 11.1% higher in April than a year earlier, according to an index.

This typical monthly increase equates to an extra £1,500 being paid per year.

Average rents paid for newly-let homes reached a new high of £1,249 per month in April 2023, according to property agent Hamptons, whose lettings index has been running for just over a decade.

It said rental growth has pushed the average monthly rent on newly-let properties outside London over the £1,000 mark, at £1,002.

This came less than three years (34 months) after the average rent for the whole of Britain, including London, passed the same milestone in July 2020.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “It was back in July 2020 that the average rent across the whole of Great Britain (including London) last passed the £1,000 pcm (per calendar month) mark.

“But just 34 months later, soaring rents since Covid have meant that the average rent in the regions outside of London has passed that same milestone.”

She added: “With rents on the open market rising quickly, tenants will face the choice of staying put or moving to a smaller home in a more affordable area.

“While anyone choosing to sit tight tends to face smaller rental increases than those moving home, they are not immune.

“Affordability constraints will likely hit the brakes on rental growth at some point this year, however, it’s unlikely to slow considerably due to the number of landlords looking to pass on their rising costs.”

Hamptons’ lettings index uses data from the Countrywide Group to track changes to the cost of renting.

The index is based on 90,000 homes let and managed by Countrywide each year. It is based on rental prices paid rather than advertised rents.

Here are average monthly rents on newly-let properties in April 2023 and the annual increase in percentage and cash terms, according to Hamptons:

– Greater London, £2,210, 17.2%, £324

– East of England, £1,169, 6.2%, £68

– South East, £1,326, 8.1%, £99

– South West, £1,082, 4.0%, £41

– Midlands, £880, 9.2%, £75

– North of England, £836, 9.8%, £74

– Wales, £766, 3.7%, £27

– Scotland, £848, 12.8%, £96

– Britain, £1,249, 11.1%, £125

– Britain (excluding London), £1,002, 7.8%, £72

