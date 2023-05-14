Teacher unions begin new strike votes after rejected pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teacher unions begin new strike votes after rejected pay offer

By Press Association
Striking members of the NEU march in London, as the union announces a new national ballot (Aaron Chown/PA)
Striking members of the NEU march in London, as the union announces a new national ballot (Aaron Chown/PA)

Two teacher unions have opened new ballots for strike action after rejecting the Government’s recent pay offer.

Members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and National Education Union (NEU) rejected the pay and working conditions offer and ballots for members to vote on industrial action opened on Monday.

The NEU said it will be re-balloting teacher members working in England’s state-funded schools, with the current mandate for industrial action ending on July 13.

The NAHT ballot will close on July 31, with education unions agreeing to co-ordinate strike action in the autumn term.

Members are being asked: “Are you prepared to take part in industrial action consisting of a strike?”

Ballot papers sent from the NEU will ask members: “Are you prepared to take part in strike action in furtherance of this dispute?”

NEU leader Mary Bousted
Mary Bousted said the Government’s pay offer is not good enough (PA)

The NEU ballot will run until July 28.

NEU joint secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said: “Due to the lack of engagement from Government, the NEU has been put in the position of re-balloting its members to continue the dispute, seeking a fully-funded pay offer which meets their expectations.

“The pay and funding offer made by (Education Secretary) Gillian Keegan following six days of talks in March was simply not good enough, and teachers branded it an ‘insult’.

“Our members rejected it by 98% on a two-thirds turnout, a very clear message to Government that they must try far harder.

“Indeed, with four education unions balloting members for strike action in the autumn term this should be a wake-up call.

“Our re-ballot would allow the NEU to co-ordinate action with other teacher unions in the autumn term if Government does not provide a settlement to the dispute.

“It is never too late for the Education Secretary to come to the negotiating table and make an improved offer.”

Education unions ballot on strikes
Paul Whiteman said the education system is in a mess (PA)

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said: “After our members overwhelmingly rejected the previous inadequate offer, which was not properly funded, we appealed to the Government to get back round the table.

“So far we have had no further meaningful talks and instead the Government has dropped its offer of a £1,000 cost-of-living payment as an apparent punishment for not accepting its deal.

“We have been left with no other choice but to seek this mandate for industrial action.

“Nobody working in education wants to have to go on strike.

“But it seems this is the only way to open the Government’s eyes to the mess our education system is in, and the recruitment and retention crisis fuelled by years of real-terms pay and funding cuts, unsustainable workload and high-stakes inspections which harm staff wellbeing.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “It is bitterly disappointing that unions continue to pursue strike action, despite having already cost children almost a week in school.

“Whether it was delivering the £2 billion funding uplift that unions asked for in the autumn or making a fair offer on pay, our priority has been finding a solution to end this dispute and the disruption children and families are facing as a result.

“Just last week thousands of schools received significant additional funding, as part of the extra £2 billion of investment we are providing both this year and next. As a result, school funding will be at its highest level in history next year, as measured by the IFS.”

