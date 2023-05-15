Currys upgrades profit outlook after better-than-expected trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Currys upgrades profit outlook after better-than-expected trading

By Press Association
Electronics retailer Currys has upgraded its profit expectations after revealing trading in the UK and Ireland was better than expected in recent months (Currys/PA)
Electronics retailer Currys has upgraded its profit expectations after revealing trading in the UK and Ireland was better than expected in recent months (Currys/PA)

Electronics retailer Currys has upgraded its profit expectations after revealing trading in the UK and Ireland was better than expected in recent months.

It follows the chain cutting its profit outlook on two occasions after suffering sales troubles in Scandinavia.

The retailer told investors it now anticipated a pre-tax profit of between £110 million and £120 million for the year to the end of April, having cut the guidance to around £104 million in March.

Cost savings have boosted profits, with the firm previously saying it was on track to save £300 million by 2023 to 2024 by making its supply chains and IT systems more efficient, and automating its back office.

It is also set to slim down debts on its balance sheet to around £100 million, from previous expectations of up to £150 million.

Nevertheless, its latest full-year profit would still be a significant decline from the 2021 to 2022 financial year, where it delivered £186 million in pre-tax profits.

Furthermore, Currys revealed its full year sales were 7% lower this year compared to last, driven by declines in the UK and Ireland and the Nordics and partially offset by strong sales in Greece.

The retailer was hit by disruption in its stores across the Nordic countries last year, leading to losses.

Low demand left its competitors with excess stock, leading rival stores to slash prices while Currys kept its prices the same, meaning it made virtually no money across the region.

Currys said on Monday the Nordics trading environment “remains challenging”, but it was making progress on margins and costs after hiring a new executive for the region.

It is aiming to slash £25 million of annual costs across the region, but led by changes that will have a one-off cost of between £15 million and £20 million.

Currys said the “strong finish to the year” had helped to slim down its net debt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’