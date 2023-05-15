HSBC targets Asia growth amid pressure from top shareholder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC targets Asia growth amid pressure from top shareholder

By Press Association
HSBC has been under pressure from its top shareholder to improve performance across Asia (Tim Ireland/ PA)
HSBC has been under pressure from its top shareholder to improve performance across Asia (Tim Ireland/ PA)

HSBC has unveiled plans to bolster revenues in its Asia business amid mounting pressure from its top shareholder to improve performance across the region.

The banking giant told investors it is aiming for revenues in Asia’s wealth business to grow by up to 9% in the next three to four years.

It also wants to grow lending by around 15% in the medium to long-term, which could take up to six years.

“All parts of HSBC Asia are now motoring,” group chief executive Noel Quinn stated.

Net Zero Delivery Summit – London
HSBC’s group chief executive Noel Quinn said ‘all parts of HSBC Asia are now motoring’ (Yui Mok/ PA)

The goals, which form part of a week-long seminar in Hong Kong and Singapore, follow an escalating dispute between the bank and its biggest shareholder, Ping An.

Ping An Asset Management, a Chinese investment group with an 8% stake in HSBC, has called for an Asia-headquartered and Hong Kong-listed spin-off business.

Restructuring the bank would bring better growth opportunities and improve performance in Asia, making it more profitable in the long term, Ping An argued.

But the plan to split the company in two was rejected by shareholders at HSBC’s annual general meeting earlier this month, with investors voting by 80% against the proposals.

HSBC’s management argued the move would destroy value at the bank and upset its unique global standpoint.

On Monday, the lender said Asia has a “critical role” in its international growth ambitions.

Mr Quinn said: “We now have an unrivalled international proposition that supports our Asia customers looking to trade with and grow in markets across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, and vice versa.

“As our client base has grown year on year, we have been with them at every step to support and guide them. We have proved that our globally interconnected offering is needed and valued now more than ever before.

“Today’s ambitions show the strategy is working, we are generating strong returns for our shareholders and we are confident there is more to come.”

Shares in HSBC were up by 1% on Monday morning.

