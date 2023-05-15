BAT appoints finance director to top job as boss bows out after four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BAT appoints finance director to top job as boss bows out after four years

By Press Association
Dunhill and Lucky Strike maker British American Tobacco (BAT) has promoted its finance director to the top job as chief executive Jack Bowles steps down after four years.

Tadeu Marroco takes on the role from Monday after four years as finance director and a lengthy career with the tobacco giant, having joined BAT in 1992.

Mr Bowles bows out with immediate effect after leading a push to transform BAT from traditional tobacco products towards new vaping and e-cigarettes, which now account for nearly £3 billion of the firm’s revenues.

Mr Marroco said: “Having been at the centre of the formulation of this strategy, I am convinced that this is the right strategic path for BAT.”

BAT – the world’s second-biggest tobacco firm – will now kick off the search for a new finance director to replace Mr Marroco.

The changeover at the top comes just weeks after BAT agreed to pay 635 million US dollars (£509 million) to US authorities after a subsidiary entered a guilty plea over historic sanctions
violations linked to North Korea.

The group reached a settlement with the Department of Justice and the Office of Foreign Assets Control over sanction breaches relating to its business activities in North Korea between 2007 and 2017.

It also announced in February that thousands of jobs at the company’s traditional business will be lost in the coming years as the firm focuses on vapes and other new products.

On his decision to step down, Mr Bowles said: “It is now the time for a change of leadership to take the business to the next level.

“After 20 years in the company I look forward to my next steps.”

BAT chairman Luc Jobin paid tribute to Mr Bowles’ “significant contribution” as chief executive.

He added: “To fully deliver on our transformation in a fast-changing environment we must continue to evolve as a high-performing and agile consumer goods company.

“In considering succession, the board recognised Tadeu’s outstanding track record of developing teams that deliver on our transformation alongside a consistent focus on strong execution and financial performance.”

Mr Marroco will be paid a £1.3 million annual salary in the role, plus pension and benefits, and will be entitled to annual bonuses and long-term incentive scheme share awards.

The group said he is required in the role to build up share ownership in the group equal to 500% of his annual salary and must hold shares for two years after leaving the group.

