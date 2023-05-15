Vice Media files for US bankruptcy protection ahead of sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vice Media files for US bankruptcy protection ahead of sale

By Press Association
Vice achieved enormous success in the 2010s, with its valuation peaking at close to six billion dollars (Vice Media/PA)
Vice achieved enormous success in the 2010s, with its valuation peaking at close to six billion dollars (Vice Media/PA)

Media company Vice has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after bosses struggled to find a buyer for the innovative news firm.

The Chapter 11 filing at a court in New York is setting the stage for the company’s creditors to take control over the business.

It marks a fall from grace for the business, which shot to prominence in the 2010s with a form of journalism designed to attract younger audiences.

It comes just a month after BuzzFeed, another new media company which achieved great success about a decade ago, said it would close its news division and make extensive layoffs.

The Chapter 11 filing will allow Vice to continue operating as normal. Such filings are not uncommon among US companies, and in many circumstances the business can come out of bankruptcy and continue to build great success. These have included companies such as Marvel Entertainment and General Motors.

Vice said that it had an agreement with its lenders which will see them buy the company, unless a better bid comes along.

The lenders include Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital. They would buy the company’s assets for about 225 million US dollars (£180 million). In 2017 the business was valued at 5.7 billion dollars (£4.5 billion).

“Vice serves a huge global audience with a unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content,” said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala, co-chief executives of the company.

In a joint statement, they said: “This accelerated, court-supervised, sale process will strengthen the company and position Vice for long-term growth, thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes Vice such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.

“We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business.

“We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at Vice.”

