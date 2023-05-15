Activists hail ‘breakthrough’ as proxy adviser backs climate resolution at Total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Activists hail ‘breakthrough’ as proxy adviser backs climate resolution at Total

By Press Association
TotalEnergies has recommended shareholders reject the proposed resolution (PA)
TotalEnergies has recommended shareholders reject the proposed resolution (PA)

Shareholder activists have welcomed a “breakthrough” after an influential proxy adviser backed a climate resolution for TotalEnergies.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors vote for the resolution, which urges the French oil giant to do more to cut emissions from its value chain, at the annual general meeting on May 26.

It comes after Dutch shareholder activist Follow This, along with a coalition of 17 investors who together represent about 1.4% of the capital, filed the resolution calling for the oil and gas group to align its 2030 Scope 3 emissions reduction targets with the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a note to shareholders seen by the PA news agency, ISS said the proposed resolution has “some merits” because information is missing to provide comfort that the Scope 3 goals are aligned with the Paris agreement.

It is the first time the proxy adviser has recommended shareholders vote for the climate resolution at a European supermajor in its generic advice – and not just its suitability advice – although it has previously advised for the climate resolution in the US and Norway.

Tarek Bouhouch, of Follow This France, said: “It’s a breakthrough in the fight against the climate crisis that one of the two most influential voting advisers is finally starting to back our fair ask, because these supermajors will only change if shareholders massively vote for change.

“The fact that the climate resolution was filed by Follow This and a coalition of 17 investors, many of whom were ISS customers, may have aided in ISS’s U-turn.

“The rationale reflects the analysis of many investors in TotalEnergies. The company is indeed far from Paris-aligned and needs support from shareholders to align its 2030 Scope 3 targets with Paris and invest accordingly.

“It’s symbolic that ISS starts backing our request for a Paris-aligned strategy at the supermajor that is headquartered in Paris. Positive advice for climate resolutions at Shell and BP will logically follow in the years to come.”

TotalEnergies has recommended shareholders reject the proposed resolution, saying it “does not provide a credible response to the challenges of climate change and would be contrary to the interests of the company, its shareholders and its customers”.

The resolution is unlikely to receive a majority at the AGM although about 20% of the shared votes can be considered a shareholder rebellion.

Follow This filed the same resolution this year at BP, Shell, Exxon and Chevron.

Mr Bouhouch said: “The boards of these supermajors are determined to extract fossil fuels for as long as possible and want to postpone serious emissions reductions until after 2030.

“These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which investors prefer to only talk about it.”

According to Follow This, ISS’s sustainable analysis has led to a recommendation for shareholders to vote for the resolution at Shell’s annual general meeting next week, although its generic analysis recommends a vote against the resolution.

PA has contacted ISS and TotalEnergies for comment.

