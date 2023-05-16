Greggs sales surge nearly a fifth as evening and vegan ranges hot up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greggs sales surge nearly a fifth as evening and vegan ranges hot up

By Press Association
Bakery chain Greggs has revealed its sales surged by nearly a fifth over the year to date as its cheap meals remain “compelling” to cash-strapped consumers.

Sales grew by 17% over the start of the year compared with 2022, partly because the first few months of the previous year were impacted by the Omicron variant, Greggs said.

Hot food such as chicken goujons and wedges are proving popular, alongside as strong demand for pizza as the retailer moves further into the evening market.

It comes as a court battle over Greggs’ right to sell hot food past 11pm at its flagship Leicester Square store came to an end on Tuesday.

The firm was set to appeal against the decision by Westminster City Council to prevent the extended licence in a three-day hearing, but it was cancelled after the appeal was withdrawn.

Greggs is understood to be in discussions with the council outside court, where it is hoping to come to an agreement.

It follows concerns the late-night central London store would lead to “disturbances and antisocial behaviour”.

Meanwhile, vegan products have been rolled out steadily over the years in a bid to tap into the growing market, including its vegan sausage roll and, more recently, vegan chicken-free bakes.

It is also preparing to launch a new flatbread range, starting with a new Mexican chicken flatbread coming to stores on Thursday.

Greggs’ chief executive Roisin Currie told the PA news agency that consumers were “loving the versatility” of hot and cold options.

“It’s all about offering that choice, so people can come in more frequently,” she told PA.

“They can come in time and time again and try lots of different things, as well as they favourites that they love.”

Nevertheless, sales growth is likely to “normalise” throughout the rest of the year, the company said, as inflation starts to ease.

But it is still expecting cost inflation to reach around 9% to 10% this year, driven by staff pay pressures and higher energy costs.

Greggs caf� opening
Greggs has rolled out four Tasty outlets in Primark stores across the UK, targeting consumers “on the go” (John Nguyen/PA)

Greggs has steamed ahead with growing its store estate, opening 63 new shops over the period and closing 25 franchises.

It had more than 2,360 shops by mid-May, and previously hinted it wants to reach more than 3,000 across the UK over time.

It is increasingly targeting busy commuter areas, with new shops opening in London’s Canary Wharf station, and Cardiff and Glasgow airports.

Ms Currie said they marked “key and exciting” openings, and added the company has launched another two new Tasty cafes in Primark stores, including in Bristol, to attract customers “on the go”.

The group is currently choosing a location to trial a 24-hour drive thru, she added.

Greggs cautioned that the macroeconomic backdrop remains “challenging” with ongoing cost inflation and household incomes under pressure.

But the chain said it is confident its “outstanding value proposition continues to be compelling”.

There are no current plans to raise the prices of its products, Ms Currie confirmed. The national average price of its popular sausage roll is currently £1.20, having cost £1 at the start of 2022.

