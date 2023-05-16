Pub group Marston’s hires more over-50s as recruitment pressures ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub group Marston’s hires more over-50s as recruitment pressures ease

By Press Association
Marston’s pub group reported a jump in sales (Marston’s/PA)
Marston’s pub group reported a jump in sales (Marston’s/PA)

Pub group Marston’s has said recruitment pressures have eased as it has hired “more over-50s”.

It came as the company hailed a rise in sales for the past six months on the back of strong drink trade despite pressure on customer budgets.

Hospitality bosses and trade bodies have cautioned over staffing shortages over the past year as vacancies in the sector struck record levels, impacting the ability of some businesses to trade.

However, Andrew Andrea, chief executive of the 1,440-strong pub group, staffing is in a “good place” after an improvement in the hiring market.

He told the PA news agency that it has benefited from older workers coming into the business.

“The are finding the availability and quality of talent OK at the moment,” he said.

“It’s definitely different depending on locations, like city centres, but the situation is fairly good right now.

“We have been employing more over-50s and it is very encouraging to see more in that market coming back into work.”

It comes as fresh figures from the Office for National Statistics show that unemployment increased to 3.9% over the first three months of the year.

On Tuesday, Marston’s also revealed that like-for-like sales grew by 10.7% over the half-year to April 1 compared with the same period last year.

The group said drink sales have performed well despite poor weather at the end of the half and pressure on consumer spending.

Mr Andrea added: “Our first half performance clearly demonstrates that consumers remain as keen as ever to celebrate – and socialise within – the Great British pub.

“The macro environment is becoming increasingly stable and recent evidence suggests that both the cost outlook, and consumer confidence, are steadily improving.”

Shares in the business were 5.4% lower after early trading.

