European markets slip back amid worries over US debt ceiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

European markets slip back amid worries over US debt ceiling

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

London stocks slid on Tuesday afternoon as concerns over the US debt ceiling spilled over into Europe.

The FTSE 100 kept it head above water during morning trading but dropped into the red as Janet Yellen, secretary to the US Treasury, met President Joe Biden and Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

US traders were shaken after Ms Yellen told banking industry leaders a failure by politicians to raise the debt ceiling would cause an “economic and financial catastrophe” and Mr McCarthy cautioned over slow progress.

London’s top index moved 0.34%, or 26.62 points, lower to finish at 7,751.08.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Markets in Europe tried to move higher in early trade, but turned lower during the afternoon session, with today’s weakness coinciding with comments from Kevin McCarthy that no progress had been made on some of the key issues with respect to the debt ceiling.

“Coming on the back of disappointing Chinese retail sales numbers which are weighing on luxury retail and basic resources, there’s been little reason to buy stocks today, with the FTSE underperforming.”

Budget Outlook
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

The downturn in sentiment was similar in France and Germany, with multinational firms performing particularly weakly.

The Dax fell by 0.12% and the Cac 40 decreased by 0.16% at the close as a result.

Meanwhile, sterling slipped after the latest UK labour market figures showed a surprise increase in the unemployment rate to 3.9% over the three months to March.

The pound was down 0.25% to 1.249 US dollars and by 0.18% to 1.149 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Boohoo gave shareholders reason to cheer as bosses said they expect to stem falling sales and improve profitability this year.

Shares jumped by 2.6p to 41.05p on the outlook for next year, despite the company slipping from profit into a £91 million loss.

Shoppers were put off buying more clothes from the retailer as the prices they paid to eat, cook and heat their homes soared.

Shares in Greggs dipped despite the company unveiling a 17% rise in sales in the first three months of the financial year.

The business said that its chicken goujons, wedges and pizzas were selling well. Shares ended down 92p to 2,752p.

The worst performer on the FTSE 100 was Vodafone, which announced it planned to slash 11,000 jobs over the next few years.

New chief executive Margherita Della Valle said the company “must change” to “consistently deliver”.

However investors did not express much confidence in the company’s plan, sending shares crashing by 6.7p to 83.33p during the day.

The price of oil increased after the International Energy Agency lifted its demand forecast, offsetting the impact of weaker-than-predicted economic data from China.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.5% to 73.87 US dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were DCC, up 131p to 4,785p, Land Securities, up 14.6p to 634.6p, Rolls-Royce, up 3.05p to 148.15p, Centrica, up 2.1p to 119.65p, and Compass Group, up 33p to 2,200p.

The biggest fallers were Vodafone, down 6.7p to 83.33p, Ocado, down 16.8p to 414.2p, Kingfisher, down 7.6p to 242.3p, JD Sports, down 4.4p to 170.25p, and Admiral Group, down 54.0p to 2,193p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks