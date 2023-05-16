Slender uptick for Scottish retail sales as inflation eats away at growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slender uptick for Scottish retail sales as inflation eats away at growth

By Press Association
Total retail sales rose 9.1% compared with April 2022, but year-on-year growth adjusted for inflation was 0.3% (PA)

High inflation effectively erased any real increase in retail sales last month, but Scots sprucing up their homes and gardens in time for summer helped push the number into positive territory.

In April, sales north of the border were 9.1% higher than the same month last year, the Scottish Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, but when inflation was taken into account the figure slumped to a 0.3% year-on-year increase.

David Lonsdale, the consortium’s director, said: “Easter provided a slender but nonetheless welcome uplift in retail sales.

“The real-terms value of retail sales edged back into positive territory, after the decline witnessed in March, driven by health and beauty categories and as people spruced up their homes and gardens.”

With inflation at some of the highest levels recently recorded, a proportion of the sales growth is a reflection of rising prices rather than increased volumes.

The rising prices meant households in Scotland were spending more on groceries while other areas of spending were losing out, with categories like clothing and footwear, larger furniture, and electrical items all losing out.

But, Mr Lonsdale said, there were pockets of demand including for energy saving appliances, gaming consoles, and gardening and DIY.

Total food sales went up by 15.4% compared to April 2022, when they had gone up by 2.9%, meanwhile total non-food sales increased by 3.9% compared to the same month last year when they had climbed by 25.7%.

Mr Lonsdale said: “Whilst overall inflationary pressures and more specifically food price rises have hopefully crested and will begin to ease, it’s too soon to say whether this will correspond with greater spending on more discretionary retail products.

Energy bill
Experts said the end of Government support on energy bills, and other pressures on household finances, could mean the next few months will ‘continue to be challenging’ (PA)

“After all, Scotland’s shoppers face several headwinds which may prove hard to shrug off and which could well crimp consumer spending, notably higher council tax and income tax and elevated mortgage rates.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said consumer demand had so far been “fairly resilient to the twin drags of high inflation and high interest rates”, but he warned: “As Government energy support comes to an end for many, savings start to dwindle and other household bills rise, it is likely that the next few months will continue to be challenging as the consumer tank empties.

“Much hinges on whether soaring food inflation can be brought under control enough to allow consumers to comfortably start spending again on non-essential items.

“Retailers will be hoping that the Coronation, coupled with a month full of bank holidays and inflation easing, will boost consumer confidence significantly enough to start to see real, profitable growth.”

