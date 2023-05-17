Traffic wardens to stage six-day strike during Chelsea Flower Show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic wardens are to stage a six-day strike in a dispute over pay in an area including the Chelsea Flower Show.

Members of the GMB employed by contractors NSL in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea will walk out from May 22 after voting in favour of industrial action.

The strikes will clash with the annual Chelsea Flower Show which is held in the borough.

John Weir, GMB London Region Organiser said: “Our members are understandably angry that whilst they are struggling and facing financial pressures those with the power to make a difference are not doing anything.

“This vote for industrial action shows just how strongly our members feel and how they will continue to fight for a fair and decent pay rise.

“NSL has run the parking enforcement contract in Kensington and Chelsea for more than a decade, and has always paid its staff as little as it could get away with.”

A council spokesperson said: “Individual pay is decided by the contractor, and the council is making arrangements to make sure services and events important to the borough are well organised with disruption kept to a minimum.”